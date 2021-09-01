The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly slammed the door shut on the idea of signing Dylan Napa.

The veteran Canterbury Bulldogs' prop, who won't be re-signed at the club at the end of the season, is part of a mass exodus from Belmore.

MORE: Bulldogs confirm departure of 12 players

Napa has been a permanent fixture in the Bulldogs' outfit, but with the club bringing in the next wave of players, making six high-profile signings for 2022 and beyond, here was no room for him to remain at the club.

It was understood the Broncos were weighing up an option for Napa, with the club looking to bring in an experienced figure to solidify a leaky middle third.

Pat Carrigan, Thomas Flegler and Payne Haas will be their starting group in 2022, leading to Brisbane being linked with Napa, Josh McGuire and Ryan James.

Kevin Walters admitted recently that the side want to bring in an experienced figure in the middle third as their next target. Their only forward signings for next year are Kurt Capewell, who plays on the edge, and Corey Jensen.

“We have got a little bit of space there (in the salary cap), Walters told Sky Sports breakfast two weeks ago.

“We are looking at getting in a senior forward. We will just see what happens in the market and who is available.

“I think it is important to churn a little bit of your players, but also be quite stable as well."

But it appears that player won't be Napa now, with The Courier Mail confirming they will monitor the market over the coming months.

It's understood the club are still keen on Ryan James, while Aaron Woods was another name mentioned, but interest has since dipped.

The Broncos let forwards Tevita Pangai Junior and Matt Lodge leave mid-season, indicating Haas will be the future of the club as they attempt to sign him to a long-term contract extension.