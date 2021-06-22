Broncos vs Sharks – Round 16, 2021

2021-07-04T04:00:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
Match Summary
Broncos
Sharks
Team Stats
Broncos
Sharks
PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.
All Runs2537
All Run Metres22265
Line Breaks48
Offloads199
Kick Metres8204
40/202
Tackles5074
Missed Tackles516
Penalties Conceded59
Errors170
Player Stats
PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.
Top Point Scorer
|Jamayne Isaako
|86
|Chad Townsend
|63
|Shaun Johnson
|35
|William Kennedy
|32
|Xavier Coates
|32
Top Goal Kicker
|Jamayne Isaako
|33
|Chad Townsend
|31
|Shaun Johnson
|15
|Jesse Arthars
|2
|Tyson Gamble
|1
Top Try Scorer
|William Kennedy
|8
|Xavier Coates
|8
|Connor Tracey
|7
|David Mead
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
Top Try Assists
|Chad Townsend
|10
|William Kennedy
|9
|Albert Kelly
|4
|Matt Moylan
|4
|Jamayne Isaako
|4
Top Linebreak Assists
|William Kennedy
|15
|Chad Townsend
|6
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Jamayne Isaako
|5
|Shaun Johnson
|4
Top Linebreaks
|Connor Tracey
|11
|Mawene Hiroti
|10
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|8
|William Kennedy
|7
|Jamayne Isaako
|7
Top Runs
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|227
|Connor Tracey
|211
|Jamayne Isaako
|204
|William Kennedy
|190
|Aaron Woods
|182
Top Run Metres
|Connor Tracey
|1,916
|William Kennedy
|1,875
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|1,820
|Payne Haas
|1,789
|Herbie Farnworth
|1,735
Post Contact Metres
|Payne Haas
|761
|Aaron Woods
|716
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|706
|Toby Rudolf
|702
|Jack Williams
|616
Top Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|651
|Blayke Brailey
|567
|Aiden Tolman
|483
|Toby Rudolf
|461
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|423
Top Ineffective Tackles
|Jake Turpin
|35
|Wade Graham
|21
|Briton Nikora
|20
|Toby Rudolf
|20
|Thomas Flegler
|18
Top Missed Tackles
|Toby Rudolf
|59
|Matt Moylan
|51
|Chad Townsend
|44
|Briton Nikora
|37
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|36
Top Tackle Breaks
|Jesse Ramien
|53
|Jamayne Isaako
|49
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|46
|Connor Tracey
|44
|Matthew Lodge
|41
Top Offloads
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|48
|Matthew Lodge
|26
|Thomas Flegler
|20
|Jesse Ramien
|18
|Anthony Milford
|15
Top Kick Metres
|Chad Townsend
|4,385
|Anthony Milford
|2,900
|Shaun Johnson
|2,340
|Tyson Gamble
|1,438
|Brodie Croft
|1,299
Top Penalties
|Briton Nikora
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|8
|Jamayne Isaako
|7
|Aaron Woods
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|5
Top Errors
|Xavier Coates
|22
|Jamayne Isaako
|17
|Chad Townsend
|13
|Briton Nikora
|13
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|13
Team Lists
Broncos
Sharks
Team list not yet available
Team list not yet available
Preview
Injury Report
Brisbane
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Patrick Carrigan
|ACL
|Next Season
|Kotoni Staggs
|Suspension
|Round 16
|Ben Te'o
|Biceps
|Round 18
|Anthony Milford
|Knee
|Round 19
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|Crusher
|Round 19
Cronulla
|NAME
|REASON
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Royce Hunt
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Franklin Pele
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Wade Graham
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Jackson Ferris
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Sione Katoa
|Knee
|Round 12
|Jackson Ferris
|Ankle
|Round 12
|Mawene Hiroti
|Suspension - High Tackle
|Round 13
|Josh Dugan
|Suspension - High Tackle
|Round 13
Previous 5 Games
Brisbane
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|17/6/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 0 - 46
|12/6/21
|Raiders
|L 38 - 16
|3/6/21
|Dragons
|L 52 - 24
|27/5/21
|Storm
|L 12 - 40
|22/5/21
|Roosters
|W 16 - 34
Cronulla
|DATE
|OPP
|RESULT
|18/6/21
|Cowboys
|W 24 - 26
|11/6/21
|Panthers
|W 19 - 18
|30/5/21
|Titans
|W 38 - 10
|21/5/21
|Dragons
|W 13 - 12
|15/5/21
|Rabbitohs
|L 22 - 32