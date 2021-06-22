Broncos vs Sharks – Round 16, 2021

Broncos

Sharks

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs 2537 2551

All Run Metres 22265 23306

Line Breaks 48 60

Offloads 199 119

Kick Metres 8204 8054

40/20 2 1

Tackles 5074 4534

Missed Tackles 516 516

Penalties Conceded 59 56