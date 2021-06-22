Broncos vs Sharks – Round 16, 2021

2021-07-04T04:00:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosSharks
Broncos
Sharks
KICK OFF
 
2021-07-04T04:00:00Z - Suncorp Stadium
#NRLBroncosSharks

Match Summary

Broncos

Sharks

 

Team Stats

Broncos

Sharks

PRE-MATCH: View the season stats for both teams playing in this match.

All Runs

2537
2551

All Run Metres

22265
23306

Line Breaks

48
60

Offloads

199
119

Kick Metres

8204
8054

40/20

2
1

Tackles

5074
4534

Missed Tackles

516
516

Penalties Conceded

59
56

Errors

170
137

Player Stats


PRE-MATCH: View the season leaders for both teams playing in this match.

Top Point Scorer

Jamayne Isaako86
Chad Townsend63
Shaun Johnson35
William Kennedy32
Xavier Coates32

Top Goal Kicker

Jamayne Isaako33
Chad Townsend31
Shaun Johnson15
Jesse Arthars2
Tyson Gamble1

Top Try Scorer

William Kennedy8
Xavier Coates8
Connor Tracey7
David Mead5
Ronaldo Mulitalo5

Top Try Assists

Chad Townsend10
William Kennedy9
Albert Kelly4
Matt Moylan4
Jamayne Isaako4

Top Linebreak Assists

William Kennedy15
Chad Townsend6
Matt Moylan6
Jamayne Isaako5
Shaun Johnson4

Top Linebreaks

Connor Tracey11
Mawene Hiroti10
Ronaldo Mulitalo8
William Kennedy7
Jamayne Isaako7

Top Runs

Tevita Pangai Junior227
Connor Tracey211
Jamayne Isaako204
William Kennedy190
Aaron Woods182

Top Run Metres

Connor Tracey1,916
William Kennedy1,875
Tevita Pangai Junior1,820
Payne Haas1,789
Herbie Farnworth1,735

Post Contact Metres

Payne Haas761
Aaron Woods716
Tevita Pangai Junior706
Toby Rudolf702
Jack Williams616

Top Tackles

Jake Turpin651
Blayke Brailey567
Aiden Tolman483
Toby Rudolf461
Tevita Pangai Junior423

Top Ineffective Tackles

Jake Turpin35
Wade Graham21
Briton Nikora20
Toby Rudolf20
Thomas Flegler18

Top Missed Tackles

Toby Rudolf59
Matt Moylan51
Chad Townsend44
Briton Nikora37
Tevita Pangai Junior36

Top Tackle Breaks

Jesse Ramien53
Jamayne Isaako49
Tevita Pangai Junior46
Connor Tracey44
Matthew Lodge41

Top Offloads

Tevita Pangai Junior48
Matthew Lodge26
Thomas Flegler20
Jesse Ramien18
Anthony Milford15

Top Kick Metres

Chad Townsend4,385
Anthony Milford2,900
Shaun Johnson2,340
Tyson Gamble1,438
Brodie Croft1,299

Top Penalties

Briton Nikora9
Matthew Lodge8
Jamayne Isaako7
Aaron Woods6
Tyson Gamble5

Top Errors

Xavier Coates22
Jamayne Isaako17
Chad Townsend13
Briton Nikora13
Tevita Pangai Junior13

Team Lists

Broncos

Sharks

Team list not yet available

Team list not yet available


Preview

Injury Report

Brisbane

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Patrick CarriganACLNext Season
Kotoni StaggsSuspensionRound 16
Ben Te'oBicepsRound 18
Anthony MilfordKneeRound 19
Tevita Pangai JuniorCrusherRound 19

Cronulla

NAMEREASONEXPECTED RETURN
Royce HuntKneeIndefinite
Franklin PeleFootIndefinite
Wade GrahamConcussionIndefinite
Jackson FerrisFootIndefinite
Sione KatoaKneeRound 12
Jackson FerrisAnkleRound 12
Mawene HirotiSuspension - High TackleRound 13
Josh DuganSuspension - High TackleRound 13

Previous 5 Games

Brisbane

DATE OPP RESULT
17/6/21RabbitohsL 0 - 46
12/6/21RaidersL 38 - 16
3/6/21DragonsL 52 - 24
27/5/21StormL 12 - 40
22/5/21RoostersW 16 - 34

Cronulla

DATE OPP RESULT
18/6/21CowboysW 24 - 26
11/6/21PanthersW 19 - 18
30/5/21TitansW 38 - 10
21/5/21DragonsW 13 - 12
15/5/21RabbitohsL 22 - 32
 