Brisbane has released a statement pertaining to the club’s nutrition program, suggesting they do not use a vegan diet at the club.
The news comes after Darius Boyd decided to turn vegan, according to teammate Corey Oates.
The club released the following statement on Thursday.
The Brisbane Broncos have today made it clear they do not use a so-called vegan-type diet in the club’s nutrition program.
Coach Anthony Seibold said the Broncos’ coaching staff had never considered the implementation of a diet that did not include meat for the players.
“We do not endorse or use a diet of this type in our program,” said Seibold.
“And we will not be adopting any approach similar to this kind of diet.
“The Broncos have full-time dietary staff whose important function is to monitor what the players eat, as it is vitally important to our training and development program.
“We also have some high-quality meat suppliers that we value enormously as part of our program.
“If individuals choose this approach that is totally fine for them to make that choice, just as it is if someone gave up a type of food because of religious or ethical beliefs.
“But any suggestion the club would be embarking on a vegan-type approach to player nutrition would be totally incorrect.”
How is this news ?
Who else wants to see an end to these useless “club issued statements”….just get on an administer your clubs
Rumor has it that the Broncos were sick of bringing in the plumber after the players were eating to much cheese on there pizza, blocking the “S” bend with constipated log droppings.
With that huge cost saving, the Broncos are able to pay off the 30k bouncer bill in Bali.
And able to sign fifita
good on darius for trying something new it shows he’s doing everything possible to get back on track for next season. awesome!
Hey BenHudson, get your mind out of the sewer.
I’d say this line is why they are releasing the statement:
“We also have some high-quality meat suppliers that we value enormously as part of our program.”
(and our sponsors were annoyed that a player was endorsing not eating their product)
DUDRlUS Is eating the wrong foods if he wants to win a Premiership. Steggles Chicken is what wins Comps. The Roosters have been eating an abundance of Steggles Chooks and they have won two straight.
BenHudson
November 14, 2019 at 4:50 pm
“DUDRlUS Is eating the wrong foods if he wants to win a Premiership. Steggles Chicken is what wins Comps. The Roosters have been eating an abundance of Steggles Chooks and they have won two straight.”
Is that because of all the hormones and steroids they pump into them as seen on 7.30 report on ABC.