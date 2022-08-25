Outgoing Broncos playmaker Jake Turpin is hopeful his future remains in the NRL despite the dried-up interest from previously keen suitors.

Turpin will depart Red Hill after five seasons in the Queensland capital, having hoped for an immediate release mid-season before failing to land a move elsewhere for the final stages of the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old is now set to see his Broncos tenure come to a conclusion after Brisbane decided to urge Turpin to find a new home beyond this year, placing the former Storm fringe hooker on the outer ahead of 2023.

The Titans, Dolphins and Knights were all seen as clubs circling the Queenslander's services given his availability on the open market, however, their interest has seemingly deflated.

It has left Turpin needing to prove his worth at NRL level across the club's final few games of the season, having returned to the senior selection frame after going out-of-favour earlier in the year.

The Broncos have conceded more than 50 points in successive matches, failing to give Turpin the platform to impress any other keen rival clubs.

“My management are working hard to find something,” Turpin told News Corp of his current situation.

“Performances like that Melbourne game as a team don’t help my cause.

“I have to put my best foot forward over the last few games and if I’m playing good footy that will sort itself out.

“I’m sure my management are working hard on it now (trying to find a new deal) ... I just need to play good footy.”

Turpin made his NRL debut with the Broncos in 2018 after failing to break into the Storm's NRL side prior to his return to Queensland.

The Ipswich product spoke on the difficulty to depart the club where he won the Most Consistent Player Award in 2021, however, was understanding of the situation.

“It will be hard to leave, absolutely,” Turpin added.

“Any player that spends a decent amount of time at one club always finds it hard to go.

“Everyone has to do it, at some stage you have to move on, but I will move forward and see what’s out there.”

“I always pride myself on being a team player and I will put the team first and whatever the team needs to get results, that’s what I will do.”

Turpin played all 80 minutes in Thursday night's 6-53 loss to Parramatta, as the Broncos now look to stay afloat in their push for a top eight return.

Brisbane will face St George Illawarra in Round 25, hoping to secure a finals berth as the Raiders also set their sights on a top eight spot.