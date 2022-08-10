News Corp has revealed that Brisbane Broncos hooker Jake Turpin will not be offered a contract to continue playing for the club beyond this season, with rumours he was to sign with the Newcastle Knights have also been quashed, leaving him clubless for next year.

Brisbane is instead opting to build around their youth in the ways of Billy Walters, Cory Paix and Blake Mozer.

The decision reads especially harsh when recalling that Turpin turned up more than any other Bronco last season, winning the club’s most consistent award amidst some of their most challenging times.

As a result of those efforts, he came into 2022 as the starting hooker but has since been pushed to the side by Walters, and with Billy Walters’ extension coming soon, Turpin is heading out.

“At the moment, there is nothing for Jake with us for next year unfortunately,” Broncos coach Kevin Walters said.

“The reality is it was going to be hard to keep Jake.

“We have Billy (Walters) and Cory Paix in our squad at the moment, so as much as you would love to keep all your players, with the salary-cap it’s difficult.

“‘Turps’ has played some great games for the Broncos, and he is good at those little effort areas, particularly in defence, but with our roster, we don’t have any spots left for the hooker position.”

Despite his challengers, Turpin has played the last two games for Brisbane and will run out again this week against the Newcastle Knights.

As for his chances of signing for his opponents this week, Knights Director of Football Peter Parr says there’s none.

“He is a wholehearted player but his name hasn’t been mentioned to me at all (by recruitment manager Clint Zammit), so we have no plans to sign him” Parr said.