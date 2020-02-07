The Broncos have named their side for next week’s trial against Rockhampton, including four State of Origin representatives to play.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has selected a very strong team to face the Central Capras at Browne Park next week, with Darius Boyd, Jack Bird, Joe Ofahengaue and Andrew McCullough among the names listed to play.

10 players with NRL experience will play in the game all up.

Bird will make a return after a knee reconstruction and will start at fullback where he has done some field training in the pre-season.

Boyd will slot in the centres and McCullough and Ofahengaue will start the match in the forwards with other Broncos in Perth for the NRL Nines tournament.

NRL regulars Tevita Pangai junior, Pat Carrigan, Joe Ofahengaue, Rhys Kennedy and Richie Kennar will also be suiting up for the game.

Two players who featured in the top grade last season have also been named.

Darren Nicholls, who played two games with the Dragons last season will start the game at five-eighth while Redcliffe half Tyson Gamble, who is on the Broncos’ senior pre-season squad and played previously with the Wests Tigers, will take on the number 7 jersey.

A plethora of other young talent from the Intrust Super Cup have been named on a seven-man bench for the Broncos, which includes Kobe Hetherington, who is the son of former Queensland Origin hooker Jason Hetherington.

Broncos’ team vs. Central Qld Capras