The Brisbane Broncos' recruitment drive is continuing, with reports suggesting the club has confirmed a contract extension for utility Billy Walters.

Walters has had a breakthrough season at Red Hill, playing a career-high 23 games throughout the year โ€“ a considerable increase on his previous high of eight first-grade appearances. He also scored three tries.

He started the year at five-eighth, but has spent most of the 2022 campaign coming off the bench or wearing the club's No.9 jersey โ€“ a role he battled for with Jake Turpin for much of the year.

He's obviously impressed club powerbrokers, with the Broncos offering a two-year extension to the young playmaker, as per 7 News Brisbane's Katie Brown.

Though he's the son of coach Kevin Walters, the 28-year-old's club debut was awarded on merit, according to the coach.

โ€œI'm really excited, I've watched Billy play since he was five years old,โ€ Walters told SEN at the start of the season.

โ€œI've got a fair insight into his skills and what he can bring to our club.

โ€œWhilst we're in football mode, he's Billy Walters and just like any other player. The moment he walks off the field, he's my son.โ€

The junior Walters is bound to be elated, despite the lack of an official release from the club to this point.

โ€œI jumped at the opportunity to come back home to Brisbane and play for the club I grew up supporting,โ€ Billy said when his arrival at Brisbane was initially confirmed.

โ€œTo get a chance to do that and hopefully a chance to turn the club around and back into a powerhouse, I couldn't ask for anything more.โ€

Though the Broncos did improve this year, there's still a way to go in terms of consistency before they can challenge the top sides on a regular basis.

The Broncos had embedded themselves in the top eight by Round 19, before a terrible capitulation saw them finish ninth, exposing the mountain of issues that still need to be addressed, and condemning the team to wait another year for a possible return to the NRL finals.

Walters joins Corey Oates, Herbie Farnworth, Patrick Carrigan, Selwyn Cobbo and more as the latest piece of the club's retention drive.