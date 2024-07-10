Round 18 posed for questions than it delivered answers.

What's doing with the Sharks? Are the Broncos even going to make the eight? Did the Bunnies leave their run too late?

2024 has been a horror year for both tipsters and those in charge of weekly power rankings. Form lines are rare and results seem to be almost set to random.

With that said, below we present the Power Rankings following a newsworthy Round 18:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm hold onto their four point lead atop the NRL ladder thanks to a 40-28 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Jahrome Hughes is undoubtedly the form player of the competition right now. Ryan Papenhuyzen returned and looked right back at home. Tyran Wishart is having a near-flawless season.

The Storm have a week off this weekend before launching a Premiership assault. They're the team to beat right now.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith maintained their incredible recent run over the Broncos with a 14-6 win. Despite trailing 6-4 at the break, we've all learned better than to doubt this team.

Dylan Edwards and James Fisher-Harris were again the men for the Premiers. To think this team still yet to welcome back Nathan Cleary is downright scary.

A week off ensures they're another week closer to Cleary's return. Then there's a very real shot at a fourth straight title.

3. Sydney Roosters (3)

The Roosters ran riot, yet again, on Sunday afternoon. Their 42 points to 12 win saw them score 100 points on the poor Dragons in 2024.

James Tedesco has claims for being the Dally M favourite right now. He was in everything, although everyone in Roosters colours was brilliant over the weekend.

The Roosters enjoy the bye this weekend, allowing their non Origin stars to put their feet up for a title tilt.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (4)

For the second week in a row, a Matt Burton field goal hit the upright and went through to capture competition points for the Dogs.

The Dogs are very much riding their luck right now yet remain undefeated at home two thirds of the way into the season. That is an incredible stat!

A return to Finals is very much on for the Dogs, who have the week off this weekend.

5. The Dolphins (5)

A week off was well-timed for the Dolphins, given their recent run of injuries.

They will host the red hot Rabbitohs on Thursday night. They've been given a dream draw though as the Bunnies are sans their biggest stars.

6. Cronulla Sharks (6)

An absolute horror week for the Sharks saw them lose to the lowly Titans and then lose Nicho Hynes for potentially the season.

Cronulla endured another awful start on Friday evening and couldn't run down the Titans. They murdered a host of chances in a truly terrible effort.

A loss to the Tigers this Friday ends their season. A win keeps it ever so slightly afloat.

7. South Sydney Rabbitohs (9)

The Bunnies won their fifth game in a row over the weekend and in doing so kept their faint Finals hopes alive.

The 32-16 win came on the back of yet another brilliant performance by Cody Walker. I cannot believe it took the Bunnies as long as it did to put Walker and Wighton in the halves.

An away game against the Dolphins awaits. Unfortunately, they've lost Latrell Mitchell for the next month, but there's enough talent there to push for a Finals spot.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

Manly's season received a huge boost in Townsville via a one-point win over the Cowboys.

Cherry-Evans landed a clutch field goal in Golden Point after seeing the Cowboys miss five. That sounds like a cop-out, but you can shoot all day. The idea is to make one.

Manly host a hugely depleted Knights team on Sunday afternoon. A win puts them in pole position for a Finals spot.

9. North Queensland Cowboys (7)

The Cowboys were dealt a horror blow to their Finals hopes via a one point loss to the Sea Eagles on the weekend.

Scott Drinkwater nailed a ridiculous field goal to force extra time. Then watched on as Chad Townsend and Valentine Holmes missed five combined field goals.

The Cowboys enjoy the second of their three byes this weekend.

10. Brisbane Broncos (8)

The Broncos probably put in their best effort in a month yet still fell to the Panthers. Their winless streak extends to five.

There is now a very real chance that the Broncos don't even feature come Finals time.

Brisbane face a must win game on Saturday evening against the Dragons.

11. Newcastle Knights (14)

The Knights returned to winning ways and finals calculations on the back of a 16-12 win in Canberra.

Kalyn Ponga returned and put in a good stint. He was rusty but ultimately added the class to get the Knights hope.

Newcastle, sans Pong and Best, have a tough away trip ahead as they play the Sea Eagles at Brookvale.

12. New Zealand Warriors (11)

Let's be very clear here. The Warriors were really unlucky not to have been given a penalty in the final moments. They also should have landed one of their hundred field goal attempts to win the game.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looked back near his very best in a variety of roles. Mitch Barnett and Addin Fonua-Blake were absolute monsters.

The bye this weekend should be used to get their house in order. To miss Finals in 2024 would be unheard of given the strength of their squad.

13. Gold Coast Titans (16)

The Titans recorded their second win of the season and ended the Sharks undefeated streak in Coffs Harbour on Friday evening.

They were almost flawless in the opening 20 minutes. Chris Randall is one of the game's best utility players right now. He can play literally any role asked of him.

A very winnable game against the hapless Eels on Saturday evening awaits. Their is a very good chance the Titans win a third straight game. That was once beyond belief.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons must be glad to see the back of the Roosters after shipping over 100 points to their Anzac Day rivals in 2024.

There was absolutely nothing to like about their Sunday afternoon hammering.

The Dragons season is on the line against the Broncos this weekend. Brisbane are sans their Origin stars and winless is over a month. Yet the Dragons start as massive outsiders.

15. Canberra Raiders (13)

The Raiders are officially in freefall after yet another loss over the weekend. The 16-12 defeat to the Knights sees their season hit rock bottom.

Kaeo Weekes continued his magnificent run with yet another solo try. That was about it for Canberra, which hasn't created its own try in two weeks.

Ricky Stuart will need to completely turn the club's fortunes around in the next week.

16. Wests Tigers (15)

The Tigers scored 28 points against the ladder leaders. Unfortunately, they also copped 40 points and were a very distant second best on the night.

Solomona Faataape's Sin Bin proved fatal, as again the Tigers fell apart when faced with a man disadvantage.

The Tigers run into a Sharks outfit out of form and luck and simply must win.

17. Parramatta Eels (17)

Parra's season from hell continued as they were flattened 32 points to 16 by the Bunnies on their own home patch.

Blaize Talagi continued his brilliant season and surely needs to be the number one priority. How he hasn't yet been re-signed is beyond me.

The Eels start as rank outsiders against the Titans on Saturday evening.