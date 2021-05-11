Broncos forward Payne Haas is tipped to play a significant role in the club’s pursuit for off-contract Rabbitohs captain Adam Reynolds.

As reported by Fox Sports’ James Hooper, Reynolds is enticed by the Broncos forward structure, namely the New South Wales prop.

Haas, who is accompanied by the likes of Tevita Pangai Junior, Patrick Carrigan, Matt Lodge, Jordan Riki, John Asiata and Tom Flegler, is seen as one of the league’s most valuable forwards given his impressive resume at just 21 years of age.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos ROUND 9 STATS 163

All Run Metres 6

Tackle Breaks 15

Hitups

The Broncos, along with Cronulla, are vying to land Reynolds’ signature, with Souths coach Wayne Bennett confirming his departure from Redfern this week.

Brisbane are understood to have tabled a three-year deal to the Rabbitohs halfback worth a reported $800,000-per-season, exceeding the Sharks’ bid of $2.1 million over the same period.

Reynolds is torn on whether to remain in Sydney or venture north of the Tweed, but could be persuaded to move to Red Hill with captaincy of the club on offer should he venture to the Broncos.

Coach Kevin Walters could land the veteran playmaker should his club increase their offer to a fourth-term, but are understood to be reluctant on adding to their already lucrative offer for the 30-year-old.

Both the Broncos and Sharks have already lost halfbacks to North Queensland from 2022, with Tom Dearden and Chad Townsend both signing three-year deals to defect to Townsville.

Their departures have ignited a playmaking merry-go-round, with Reynolds, Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans and Cronulla veteran Shaun Johnson all linked to moves.