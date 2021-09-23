Brisbane Broncos' forward TC Robati has escaped conviction over the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, however, has been fined and disqualified from driving.

According to a club statement, Robati will be fined $1000, as well as not being allowed to drive for a period of six months.

The statement said the Broncos will work with Robati, but that he would be available for the Queensland Cup finals.

"Brisbane Broncos player TC Robati has appeared in court on a driving offence," Robati said.

"Robati received a $1,000 fine with no conviction recorded, and a six-month disqualification from driving. The legal process has now been finalised.

"The Broncos will work with TC to reinforce the importance of safe behaviour on the road.

"He will be available to play the remainder of the Intrust Super Cup finals series."

It was reported yesterday that Robati was in the passenger seat when the car, driven by his partner, swerved across the road, with Robati allegedly grabbing the wheel after missing a turn.

The NRL integrity unit were reported to be investigating the matter yesterday, however, are yet to comment or offer an official statement on the matter.

While no conviction for the alleged incident was recorded, it's the second time the Broncos have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons this week, following an Anthony Milford incident on Sunday night.

Robati was one of the Broncos' breakout stars in 2021. A shining light amidst a dismal season for the club, Robati was a dangerous ball-runner on the edge for Brisbane and will likely once again play a role in 2022 as he battles Jordan Riki for a spot in the second-row alongside the incoming Kurt Capewell.

Coach Kevin Walters is well-known to want to clean up the club however, and his recruitment policy is set to focus on off-field behaviour as much as it does on-field performances.

Robati is a long-term prospect at the Broncos however, contracted until the end of 2024. There is no suggestion any further action will be taken against the star 19-year-old.

Robati headlines a star crop of players re-signed this year, which includes another second-rower in Brendan Piakura, who like Robati, will be at Red Hill until at least 2024.