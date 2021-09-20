New South Sydney Rabbitohs signing Anthony Milford has reportedly been arrested in Brisbane overnight.

According to The Courier Mail's Pete Badel, Milford was arrested by police on Sunday night and the NRL integrity unit have been made aware.

EXCLUSIVE: ANOTHER BRONCOS DRAMA Brisbane star Anthony Milford arrested by police and locked up on Sunday night following an alleged assault. Broncos aware of the incident and have notified the NRL integrity unit. More to come @cmail_sport — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) September 19, 2021

Fox Sports are also now reporting Milford has been let out on bail following the incident, an alleged assault.

He has reportedly been charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of wilful damage.

Milford, who will arrive at the South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2022 season, is still technically contracted to the Brisbane Broncos until November 1, and the club have confirmed they are aware of the incident, providing a statement.

"Anthony Milford has completed his contractual duties with the Brisbane Broncos," the statement read.

"He is on leave and due to begin a new NRL contract elsewhere at the commencement of the 2022 pre-season.

"As the matter is now before the courts, the Broncos will make no further comment."

It's understood Milford will appear in court on October 20, with a police spokesman telling Fox Sports police were called to the residence at around 2am.

“Police were called to Marshall Street in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley shortly before 2am following reports of a disturbance," the spokesman said.

“A 27-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested nearby and charged with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of wilful damage.

“He was given police bail to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 20.”

His new employer, the Rabbitohs, are yet to comment on the issue as they focus on their own finals series which will see them play a preliminary final with the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday evening.

The former Broncos half came off-contract at the end of this season, with the club informing him mid-season he was all but certain to leave Red Hill.

The Rabbitohs then announced the signature of Milford on a new one-year deal, thought of as the ideal replacement for current bench veteran Benji Marshall, who is still yet to decide his playing future beyond the end of the current season.