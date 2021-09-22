Broncos forward TC Robati has allegedly been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, reports 7 News' Chris Garry.

The NRL and the Broncos are understood to be investigating the matter, with the 19-year-old facing a fine of $500.

According to The Courier Mail, Robati will face court this week following the 'Mad Monday' incident on September 5.

Robati is understood to have been in the passenger seat when the car, driven by his partner, swerved across the road drastically.

The young forward reportedly grabbed the steering wheel after the vehicle had missed a desired turn in Fortitude Valley, before police were able to intercept the vehicle.

The reported incident follows the arrest of departing Broncos playmaker Anthony Milford, who was detained by police on Sunday night.

Milford is understood to have assaulted three witnesses following an altercation with his wife at their property on the weekend.

“I’m incredibly disappointed with how the last few weeks have unfolded,” Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy told The Courier Mail.

“I don’t want to comment specifically on TC Robati’s matter as it is due to be settled in the courts.

“But we reported it to the integrity unit and the players understand how disappointed I am with what’s happened in recent weeks.”

Robati made his NRL debut with the Broncos this season, with his maiden match coming against the Roosters in Round 11.

The teenager played a total of 10 games in 2021, showing plenty of promise in Kevin Walters' front pack.