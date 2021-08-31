The Brisbane Broncos are understood to be fearing a rift between Payne Haas and his manager could lead to further difficulties in their own relationship with the star forward.

Haas is set to part ways with agent Chris Orr, as the young New South Wales star feels he isn't earning what he should be at Red Hill.

The Broncos are already understood to be paying a large portion of former prop Matt Lodge's lucrative deal, despite the forward's departure to the Warriors this season.

PAYNE HAAS

Prop Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 165.1

All Run Metres 0

Tries 3.3

Tackle Breaks

Fellow forward Tom Flegler is also believed to be earning close to 600,000 this year, while Haas is earning an estimated $50,000 shy of that fee despite being seen as one of the league's best props.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Big Sports Breakfast, reporter Danny Weidler revealed tensions could rise between the Broncos and Haas.

“There’s a little bit of fear in the Brisbane camp that they don’t know if he’ll go through and stay at the club," Weidler said.

“At this stage, there’s not been an indication he will leave. He’s got three years left. He’s not happy with the money he’s on.

“He’s comparing what he’s been earning to the likes of Lodge on $875,000 and the likes of Flegler who was on more than him, and others.

“He’s looking at those figures now and he’s thinking he’s not got the best deal. This is going to play out but for the Broncos’ sake they are hoping they can sort itself out quickly.”

Haas' current contract saw him earn as little as $110,000 in 2018, but is set to pocket has much as $850,000 in his final term come the 2024 season.

However, the 21-year-old could believe he has missed fair earnings across the past three seasons as he continues on a dominant trajectory in the NRL.

With Titans forward David Fifita earning close to $1.1 million, Haas could demand a new deal with the Broncos in the range of close to seven figures per season.