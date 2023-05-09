Payne Haas continues his domination of Zero Tackle's MVP race after ten rounds, although it was teammate Reece Walsh who stole the show in the club's heavy win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday night at Magic Round.
Walsh was able to record a perfect 20, moving back into second spot on the leaderboard and ultimately closing his gap to Haas down to 49 votes.
He leapfrogged Latrell Mitchell on the leaderboard, who registered 15 votes in the Rabbitohs' win over the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening, with the pair separated by just a single vote after ten weeks of action.
From there, it's another 25-point drop off to Cameron Munster and Mitchell's South Sydney teammate Cody Walker, who scored a perfect 20 to move himself equal with Munster. The pair are a staggering 75 votes behind Haas - almost four perfect games under Zero Tackle's scoring system which allows a player to earn a maximum of 20 votes per match.
Lachlan Miller and Nicho Hynes both failed to pole, while Dylan Edwards' perfect 20 moves him into the top ten as the only Penrith Panthers to hold that status.
Elsewhere during Round 10, Kodi Nikorima and Jahream Bula were the only other players to record a unanimous 20, with Matthew Timoko, Corey Horsburgh, Chad Townsend, Scott Drinkwater, Jayden Campbell and Dylan Brown all registering at least one man of the match performance according to our four-man panel of judges.
Here are all the votes from a dramatic Round 10 in Brisbane.
Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Matthew Timoko
|Corey Horsburgh
|Matthew Timoko
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Corey Horsburgh
|Matthew Timoko
|Corey Horsburgh
|Corey Horsburgh
|3
|Hayze Perham
|Hayze Perham
|Hayze Perham
|Hayze Perham
|2
|Jacob Preston
|Jamal Fogarty
|Jacob Preston
|Jamal Fogarty
|1
|Hudson Young
|Jacob Preston
|Jack Wighton
|Jacob Preston
Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Kurt Capewell
|Jordan Riki
New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|4
|Brian To'o
|Isaah Yeo
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|3
|Spencer Leniu
|Brian To'o
|Isaah Yeo
|Spencer Leniu
|2
|Isaah Yeo
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|1
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Spencer Leniu
|Tohu Harris
|Isaah Yeo
Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|Kodi Nikorima
|4
|Tom Gilbert
|Tom Gilbert
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|3
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|2
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Siosifa Talakai
|Felise Kaufusi
|Valynce Te Whare
|1
|Valynce Te Whare
|Valynce Te Whare
|Valynce Te Whare
|Tom Gilbert
Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|4
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Thomas Burgess
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Thomas Burgess
|Thomas Burgess
|Latrell Mitchell
|Thomas Burgess
|2
|Alex Johnston
|Will Warbrick
|Alex Johnston
|Isaiah Tass
|1
|Isaiah Tass
|Lachlan Ilias
|Isaiah Tass
|Alex Johnston
Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|4
|Jayden Sullivan
|Jayden Sullivan
|Jayden Sullivan
|Jayden Sullivan
|3
|David Nofoaluma
|David Nofoaluma
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|2
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|David Nofoaluma
|1
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|David Nofoaluma
|Mikaele Ravalawa
Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|4
|Chad Townsend
|Chad Townsend
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|3
|Reuben Cotter
|Reuben Cotter
|Reece Robson
|Reuben Cotter
|2
|Reece Robson
|Reece Robson
|Reuben Cotter
|Reece Robson
|1
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Dylan Brown
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|Dylan Brown
|Dylan Brown
|Jayden Campbell
|Dylan Brown
|3
|Kieran Foran
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
|2
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Kieran Foran
|David Fifita
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|1
|Ryan Matterson
|Ryan Matterson
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|David Fifita
Top 10
|1
|Payne
Haas
|16
|150
|2
|Reece
Walsh
|20
|101
|3
|Latrell
Mitchell
|15
|100
|4
|Cameron
Munster
|0
|75
|4
|Cody
Walker
|20
|75
|6
|Lachlan
Miller
|0
|71
|6
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|71
|8
|Dylan
Edwards
|20
|69
|9
|Campbell
Graham
|0
|67
|10
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|66