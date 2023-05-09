Payne Haas continues his domination of Zero Tackle's MVP race after ten rounds, although it was teammate Reece Walsh who stole the show in the club's heavy win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday night at Magic Round.

Walsh was able to record a perfect 20, moving back into second spot on the leaderboard and ultimately closing his gap to Haas down to 49 votes.

He leapfrogged Latrell Mitchell on the leaderboard, who registered 15 votes in the Rabbitohs' win over the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening, with the pair separated by just a single vote after ten weeks of action.

From there, it's another 25-point drop off to Cameron Munster and Mitchell's South Sydney teammate Cody Walker, who scored a perfect 20 to move himself equal with Munster. The pair are a staggering 75 votes behind Haas - almost four perfect games under Zero Tackle's scoring system which allows a player to earn a maximum of 20 votes per match.

Lachlan Miller and Nicho Hynes both failed to pole, while Dylan Edwards' perfect 20 moves him into the top ten as the only Penrith Panthers to hold that status.

Elsewhere during Round 10, Kodi Nikorima and Jahream Bula were the only other players to record a unanimous 20, with Matthew Timoko, Corey Horsburgh, Chad Townsend, Scott Drinkwater, Jayden Campbell and Dylan Brown all registering at least one man of the match performance according to our four-man panel of judges.

Here are all the votes from a dramatic Round 10 in Brisbane.

