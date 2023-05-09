SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 02: Dylan Edwards of the Panthers makes a break during the 2022 NRL Grand Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium on October 02, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Payne Haas continues his domination of Zero Tackle's MVP race after ten rounds, although it was teammate Reece Walsh who stole the show in the club's heavy win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday night at Magic Round.

Walsh was able to record a perfect 20, moving back into second spot on the leaderboard and ultimately closing his gap to Haas down to 49 votes.

He leapfrogged Latrell Mitchell on the leaderboard, who registered 15 votes in the Rabbitohs' win over the Melbourne Storm on Saturday evening, with the pair separated by just a single vote after ten weeks of action.

From there, it's another 25-point drop off to Cameron Munster and Mitchell's South Sydney teammate Cody Walker, who scored a perfect 20 to move himself equal with Munster. The pair are a staggering 75 votes behind Haas - almost four perfect games under Zero Tackle's scoring system which allows a player to earn a maximum of 20 votes per match.

Lachlan Miller and Nicho Hynes both failed to pole, while Dylan Edwards' perfect 20 moves him into the top ten as the only Penrith Panthers to hold that status.

Elsewhere during Round 10, Kodi Nikorima and Jahream Bula were the only other players to record a unanimous 20, with Matthew Timoko, Corey Horsburgh, Chad Townsend, Scott Drinkwater, Jayden Campbell and Dylan Brown all registering at least one man of the match performance according to our four-man panel of judges.

Here are all the votes from a dramatic Round 10 in Brisbane.

Canberra Raiders vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Matthew Timoko Corey Horsburgh Matthew Timoko Matthew Timoko
4 Corey Horsburgh Matthew Timoko Corey Horsburgh Corey Horsburgh
3 Hayze Perham Hayze Perham Hayze Perham Hayze Perham
2 Jacob Preston Jamal Fogarty Jacob Preston Jamal Fogarty
1 Hudson Young Jacob Preston Jack Wighton Jacob Preston

Manly Sea Eagles vs Brisbane Broncos

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh
4 Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas
3 Selwyn Cobbo Selwyn Cobbo Selwyn Cobbo Selwyn Cobbo
2 Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan
1 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Kurt Capewell Jordan Riki

New Zealand Warriors vs Penrith Panthers

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards
4 Brian To'o Isaah Yeo Brian To'o Brian To'o
3 Spencer Leniu Brian To'o Isaah Yeo Spencer Leniu
2 Isaah Yeo Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake
1 Addin Fonua-Blake Spencer Leniu Tohu Harris Isaah Yeo

Cronulla Sharks vs The Dolphins

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima Kodi Nikorima
4 Tom Gilbert Tom Gilbert Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa
3 Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Siosifa Talakai Siosifa Talakai
2 Connelly Lemuelu Siosifa Talakai Felise Kaufusi Valynce Te Whare
1 Valynce Te Whare Valynce Te Whare Valynce Te Whare Tom Gilbert

Melbourne Storm vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Cody Walker Cody Walker Cody Walker Cody Walker
4 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Thomas Burgess Latrell Mitchell
3 Thomas Burgess Thomas Burgess Latrell Mitchell Thomas Burgess
2 Alex Johnston Will Warbrick Alex Johnston Isaiah Tass
1 Isaiah Tass Lachlan Ilias Isaiah Tass Alex Johnston

Wests Tigers vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Jahream Bula Jahream Bula Jahream Bula Jahream Bula
4 Jayden Sullivan Jayden Sullivan Jayden Sullivan Jayden Sullivan
3 David Nofoaluma David Nofoaluma David Klemmer David Klemmer
2 David Klemmer David Klemmer Mikaele Ravalawa David Nofoaluma
1 Mikaele Ravalawa Mikaele Ravalawa David Nofoaluma Mikaele Ravalawa

Sydney Roosters vs North Queensland Cowboys

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Chad Townsend Chad Townsend
4 Chad Townsend Chad Townsend Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
3 Reuben Cotter Reuben Cotter Reece Robson Reuben Cotter
2 Reece Robson Reece Robson Reuben Cotter Reece Robson
1 Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes Valentine Holmes Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth
5 Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Dylan Brown Jayden Campbell
4 Dylan Brown Dylan Brown Jayden Campbell Dylan Brown
3 Kieran Foran Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Kieran Foran Kieran Foran
2 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Kieran Foran David Fifita Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
1 Ryan Matterson Ryan Matterson Tino Fa'asuamaleaui David Fifita

Top 10

Click here to view the full leaderboard.