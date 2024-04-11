The Brisbane Broncos can breathe a sigh of relief as one of their biggest rivals has withdrawn from the race to secure the signature of centre Kotoni Staggs.

Alongside his centre partner Selwyn Cobbo, Staggs is set to become one of the biggest free agents later this year, as his future is not confirmed beyond 2025.

With both players likely to demand a salary of over $700,000 per season, it is hard to see the Broncos retain both players, as they have already retained Ezra Mam and Reece Walsh (reported) on big-money contracts.

However, ahead of the 'Battle of Brisbane' against The Dolphins on Friday night, the Broncos have already received an advantage over their rivals.

It has been reported by The Courier Mail that The Dolphins will not be part of a potential bidding war for Kotoni Staggs' services and have withdrawn out of the race to potentially lure him beyond next season.

The Dolphins currently have Herbie Farnworth, Jake Averillo, Valynce Te Whare and Tesi Niu, who can play in the centres, and it is understood that they are not looking to bring another to the club.

Instead, Wayne Bennett's side is likely to improve its forward stocks due to most of its inaugural squad members coming to the back of their careers, such as Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls, Jarrod Wallace, Jesse Bromwich, and Kenneath Bromwich.

Going back to the Broncos, the club have six players off-contract at the end of this season and another 14 off-contract at the end of 2025.

Staggs, Selwyn Cobbo, Blake Mozer, Israel Leota, Tristan Sailor, Xavier Willison, Corey Jensen and Adam Reynolds are just some of the names that will be without a contract at the end of 2025.

“I don't see how they keep their current squad together,” one agent told the publication.

“Reece Walsh joined the club on $400,000 and they will almost have to triple his salary with his new deal, so they've got some big decisions to make.

“Kotoni or Selwyn could be forced to go because most clubs look to save money in the three quarters - you can't have two centres on huge money.”