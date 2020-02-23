The Brisbane Bombers consortium vying to become the NRL’s 17th team has been linked to Storm coach Craig Bellamy, according to The Courier-Mail.

The report states that Bombers officials have met regularly with Bellamy to become their football boss pending admission to the league in 2023.

It is believed that Bombers director Craig Davison and Bellamy most recently met last Christmas for informal talks.

A call must be made by July on whether the NRL adds an expansion club to allow the league to negotiate the next broadcast deal.

“It’s too early to say if I would be involved (with the Bombers) but I have a good relationship with Craig Davison,” Bellamy said.

“I was in discussion with Craig when the Bombers put together a proposal for NRL entry several years ago.

“In my opinion, if the NRL does expand, a second Brisbane team is the way to go.”

The 61-year old Bellamy is contracted at the Storm until the end of 2022.