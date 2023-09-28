Brisbane Broncos fans can let out a sigh of relief, it looks like they'll have all troops available for Sunday's NRL decider.

There's been question marks over a number of Broncos stars heading into the final clash of the season, with several members of the side unable to fully train earlier in the week due to a range of niggles.

However, it appears they've all miraculously turned a corner and trained on Thursday morning, just three days from the biggest game of the majority of their lives.

Herbie Farnworth left training on Tuesday clasping a hamstring. He completed the entirety of Brisbane's opposed session today without a complaint, running hard and confidently as the Dally M Centre of the Year prepares for his final game in a Brisbane jersey.

Holding the training session at Leichhardt Oval, Farnworth was completely unstrapped, however Reece Walsh did bare a guard over his thigh and a minor limp.

It didn't stop the electric fullback from completing the session, putting his trademark speed on display as he demonstrated why he'll be the man to give Penrith headaches on Sunday afternoon.

Payne Haas, arguably the key to beating the Panthers, was forced to wear a 'no-contact' red bib at training on Tuesday, however it's now been revealed that the bib was predominantly precautionary, discarding it on Thursday and ripping into the session.

Kevin Walters confirmed his stars would play in the contest.

“Herbie and Reece are fine, they will play,” Walters told The Daily Telegraph following the Leichhardt Oval session.

“We're three days post-game from the prelim final (against the Warriors) and generally all the guys are a bit sore, particularly at this time of year.

“There is always that thought in the back of your mind (they might not play).

“But ‘Herb' is smart about his body, so we did the right thing and took every precaution.

“Herb will obviously get some treatment on it, but he and Reece will be right for Sunday that's the main thing.

“We will set sail for grand final day without a drama.”

The trio will take their places in the starting side on Sunday afternoon as they attempt to put a screeching half to Penrith's three-peat plans, and snap Brisbane's longest-ever premiership drought in the process.