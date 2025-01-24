The Brisbane Broncos have suffered a massive injury blow with star front-rower Payne Haas in doubt for the opening round of the season 2025 NRL season against the Sydney Roosters.

After missing the 2024 Pacific Championships due to undergoing surgery on his foot, the injury woes have continued for the Australian Kangaroos and NSW Blues representative.

According to reports from The Courier Mail, and later confirmed by coach Michael Maguire, Haas sustained an ankle injury at training last week and has since undergone surgery.

While a return timeline is not yet known, the forward is expected to be sidelined for at least a month and is in doubt for the opening round of the season.

It is understood that he won't feature in either of the club's two pre-season trial matches.

“He has had a little clean-out on his ankle,” Maguire confirmed to the publication.

“It won't be a long recovery. The doctors and physios felt it was the right thing to do with the timing.

“Payne looks after himself so well. We thought we'd get him in for surgery and get him right for round one.”

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Haas, who only featured in 14 matches in 2024 after struggling with numerous injuries, including a Lisfranc injury that saw him ruled out for a large portion of matches at the backend of the year.