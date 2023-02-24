The Brisbane Broncos have seemingly released TC Robati from the remainder of his playing contract after being removed from the club's top 30 squad.

Brisbane released their final top 30 squad for the 2023 season on Friday, confirming 28 names in the team alongside four development players, however one name was mysteriously absent - Robati's.

The Courier Mail reported earlier in the month that the forward was set to be sacked following back-to-back off-field incidences, however the Broncos never confirmed the back-rower's termination.

Robati was suspended from all club duties in late December after being charged with one count of sexual assault involving a woman at a Brisbane venue.

It was alleged that Robati placed his hand on the woman inappropriately at the venue, with the court case still going.

The forward was then charged with driving on a suspended license on Australia Day, compounding the forward's woes after already being stood down.

It now appears his days as a Bronco are over after being removed from the club's top 30.

Kevin Walters has opted to leave two vacancies within his squad for the upcoming season, leaving both Tristan Sailor and Tyson Smoothy on the development list despite their impressive performances in the trial.

The duo join Josh Rogers and Brendan Frei in the development squad for 2023, meaning the quartet cannot feature in first-grade until Round 11 unless they're upgraded, or receive clearance by the NRL.

The Broncos included a short paragraph in their top 30 statement confirming the 21-year-old's release.

"As part of the process for finalising this season's squad, forward TC Robati has been released from his contract with the club."

Brisbane will face Penrith on Friday night at BlueBet Stadium in the ultimate litmus test to kickstart their season, while Robati will face the Brisbane Magistrates Court the day prior over his driving charge.