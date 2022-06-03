AJ Brimson has slammed his teammates, labelling them as "weak" after another horrid performance on the way to losing to the North Queensland Cowboys on Thursday night.

Despite missing four QLD Maroons Origin stars in Valentine Holmes, Thomas Dearden, Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai, the Cowboys easily accounted for their Queensland rivals.

It means the Titans slump further down the ladder, sitting in 15th spot for the time being, although that could be last by the time Friday is done if the Canterbury Bulldogs were to manage a shock win over the Penrith Panthers by 25 points or more.

Regardless of their position, the Titans, who came into the season with plenty of promise on the back of a strong finish to 2021 which saw finals football, and a new-look spine, have been anything but what was expected of them.

Their defensive record is now the competition's worst, having conceded another 32 points on Thursday, with the team missing 38 tackles and making 12 errors.

Brimson, who stood in as captain for the Titans' only Origin representative in Tino Fa'asauamaleaui, told Channel 9 that his team's performance was weak after the game.

“It’s weak. I think it’s pretty obvious we can’t play for 80 minutes,” Brimson said.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that we’re weak at the moment, and we’ve been weak as of late.

“It’s just not good enough.”

He added later at the press conference that concentration seemed to be an issue.

“We’re definitely not throwing it in. It may look like that, but we’re behind the line saying all the right things," Brimson added.

“We can show that we can hold the good teams for long periods of time, and then there’s 10-15 minute windows where we look like we’ve never played together and don’t care.”

Coach Justin Holbrook meanwhile admitted that his team was "miles off" but insisted that his team's season wasn't over when asked.

“No. No, no, no. Not at all,” Holbrook said.

“We know we’re miles off, but we’ve got to keep working at it, and string some wins together. But we’re definitely not giving up.”

The Titans will take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs next Saturday, before facing the Cronulla Sharks in the round before Origin 2 in what will shape as a difficult fortnight ahead.