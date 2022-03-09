Out with the old, and in with the new… or so that was the plan. Fans looking forward to seeing the new-look Titans spine may need to wait another few weeks as five-eighth AJ Brimson is doubtful for the club's Round 1 matchup against the Parramatta Eels.

After an up-and-down 2021 campaign, where the Titans finished in 8th spot and earned a Week 1 exit from the finals against the Sydney Roosters, the club's 2022 is expected to be an improvement. Much of this has been on the back of a new look Titans spine.

Out goes halves Jamal Fogarty and Ashley Taylor, utility Tyrone Peachey and hooker Mitch Rein. And enter the new halves duo of AJ Brimson and Toby Sexton, fullback and young-gun Jayden Campbell, and hooker Erin Clark.

With this new spine an average age of 22.5 years old, four and half years younger than last years (with Brimson at fullback), it’s revitalised the outlook many have on the club.

Mitchell Kroehn of 7News Gold Coast is reporting that Brimson has ‘picked up a few niggles’ during the course of the pre-season, with coach Justin Holbrook hopeful but not confident the star five-eighth will make his season debut on Sunday.

If Brimson does miss Sunday’s clash, utility Will Smith will likely fill in at five-eighth and 21-year-old Tanah Boyd will slot into a bench spot.

Brimson, who had previously made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous young fullbacks in the game, was set to make his debut in the halves this weekend.

While Brimson has said the transition has been “comfortable” for him, many were excited to see what the new halves duo would look like. His partner Toby Sexton, 21, only made four NRL appearances in 2021 but has been heralded within the club for his stoic presence on and off the field.

Erin Clark, the hooker of this new-look spine, earned the starting nine position after beating out Melbourne Storm recruit Aaron Booth and staving off the emergence of Boyd. While he’s the likely wildcard of this new-look spine, Clark’s experience and ability as a ball-runner make him a deadly addition to a skilful set of young players.

Jayden Campbell’s surge to stardom at the backend of 2021 is what made this Titans squad possible. The ability he showed as the future full-time one at the club gave Holbrook confidence in taking a chance on Brimson in the halves. Having two dynamic ball-playing speedsters is better than one, right?

While the debut of this star-studded spine may be on hold, fans will be at the edge of the seats come Round 2.