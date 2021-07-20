NRL Rd 10 - Warriors v Eels
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 16: Mitchell Moses of the Eels passes the ball during the round 10 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Parramatta Eels at Suncorp Stadium, on May 16, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

In a bitter blow for the Parramatta Eels, Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of at least this weekend with a back injury.

Sustained during State of Origin Game 3, the star half missed last week's win over the Gold Coast Titans, and will be forced to sit out Thursday night's clash with the Canberra Raiders, their second in a row on the Gold Cost as the Queensland bubble gets into full swing.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the club refused to outline a possible return for Moses, simply saying he was being monitored with back bruising.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Mitchell Moses of the Eels looks on during the round four NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Cronulla Sharks at ANZ Stadium on April 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

"The Parramatta Eels halfback suffered back bruising during State of Origin Game III and is being monitored by Club staff," the statement read.

"It's hoped he will return to play as soon as possible."

The statement's ambiguity though seemed to suggest there was more to the story, and The Australian's Brent Read seemed to clarify on Twitter.

If that is to be the case, Moses may well miss more than just the coming weekend, which could prove costly for his side who are desperate to hang onto a top-four berth.

Following this week's clash against the lowly, but finding form Raiders, the Eels will take on the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles in consecutive weeks. With three games which could very well determine their eventual top four aspirations, it will be vital for Moses to be fit and firing for each of those.

MITCHELL MOSES
Halfback
NSW
2021 SEASON AVG
0.9
Try Assists
0.1
Tries
353.4
Kick Metres

With Moses out, Jakob Arthur will have another run on Thursday against the Raiders, having impressed in his limited first grade time thus far.

Wiremu Greig and Nathaniel Roache are the only other two players currently on the sideline for the club, with the Eels displaying an overall very strong bill of health in the later exchanges of the season, something which can't be said for their key rivals with all of the Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters having key players out injured.