In a bitter blow for the Parramatta Eels, Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of at least this weekend with a back injury.

Sustained during State of Origin Game 3, the star half missed last week's win over the Gold Coast Titans, and will be forced to sit out Thursday night's clash with the Canberra Raiders, their second in a row on the Gold Cost as the Queensland bubble gets into full swing.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the club refused to outline a possible return for Moses, simply saying he was being monitored with back bruising.

"The Parramatta Eels halfback suffered back bruising during State of Origin Game III and is being monitored by Club staff," the statement read.

"It's hoped he will return to play as soon as possible."

The statement's ambiguity though seemed to suggest there was more to the story, and The Australian's Brent Read seemed to clarify on Twitter.

Mitchell Moses played more than 70 minutes of Origin III with a fractured bone in his back. Full story @aus_sport — Brent Read (@brentread_7) July 20, 2021

If that is to be the case, Moses may well miss more than just the coming weekend, which could prove costly for his side who are desperate to hang onto a top-four berth.

Following this week's clash against the lowly, but finding form Raiders, the Eels will take on the Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles in consecutive weeks. With three games which could very well determine their eventual top four aspirations, it will be vital for Moses to be fit and firing for each of those.

MITCHELL MOSES

Halfback NSW 2021 SEASON AVG 0.9

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 353.4

Kick Metres

With Moses out, Jakob Arthur will have another run on Thursday against the Raiders, having impressed in his limited first grade time thus far.

Wiremu Greig and Nathaniel Roache are the only other two players currently on the sideline for the club, with the Eels displaying an overall very strong bill of health in the later exchanges of the season, something which can't be said for their key rivals with all of the Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters having key players out injured.