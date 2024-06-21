Former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has reportedly emerged as the lead frontrunner as the head coach for another team.

Spotted watching Matt Arthur at the U19s State of Origin match last night, Brad's time in Australia could be coming to a close as he attempts to resurrect his coaching career overseas after being terminated from the Eels.

Linked with a head coaching role overseas, his management confirmed to The Courier Mail that he is prepared to move to the Super League to take over the coaching duties for the Leeds Rhinos.

It is understood that Arthur is the frontrunner for the coaching position after the Rhinos sacked Rohan Smith as their head coach earlier this week.

Rohan, the son of ex-Eels coach Brian Smith, was sacked by the Leeds Rhinos on Thursday after an inconsistent start to the season and finishing eighth on the table last season.

“Brad is considering all of his options and Super League is certainly of some interest to him, especially a quality organisation like the Leeds Rhinos,” Arthur's agent Chris Orr told the publication.

“Brad is a career coach and after 11 years with the Parramatta Eels, he has plenty to offer any organisation he joins.

“His experience is extremely valuable, players love playing for him and no one will ever work harder than Brad Arthur.”

Known as the longest-serving coach in the history of the Parramatta Eels, he spent 11 seasons with the team and helped guide them to the 2022 NRL Grand Final against the Penrith Panthers.

During this period, he won a total of 137 matches out of 264 and regularly helped the Eels make the NRL finals series.

Leeds Rhinos recruitment boss Ian Blease commented on the rumours linking Arthur to the club and confirmed that he could "envisage" him taking over the club as head coach.

“Yeah, I could probably envisage that," Blease said at a press conference.

“It has not got to that stage yet. I wish I could share more with you, but I'm not at that stage yet, we need to focus on tomorrow's game.”

“We need a talented and probably established coach - I think that's for certain,” Blease added.

“We need somebody who's experienced and talented tactically. Man-management is always high on my agenda.