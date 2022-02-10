Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica's chances of playing NRL this season appear to be reducing following the revelation his court case has been delayed.

Kamikamica is currently stood down by the NRL under their no-fault stand down rule after being charged by Queensland police with one charge of "assault occasioning bodily harm." The incident occurred in Fortitude Valley on November 13, with police alleging he assaulted a 30-year-old woman.

The Storm prop will plead not guilty to the charge.

The 27-year-old Fijian born forward was originally stood down by the Storm on November 26, before the NRL invoked the no-fault stand down rule on December 20, barring Kamikamica from playing any games until his court matters have reached their conclusion.

Kamikamica is currently training with the Storm, however, he has been unable to fulfil his notice to attend court as yet due to border issues.

It's unclear if these border issues have stemmed from Kamikamica not being vaccinated against COVID-19, given the Queensland border is currently open for Australian residents who are vaccinated.

According to The Courier Mail, the matter was briefly mentioned for a second time on Wednesday this week and adjourned for a month, until March 9.

According to the publication, there is a proposed warrant on file before Kamikamica is still based in Melbourne. His lawyer Stefan Tucakovic said that it should continue to be postponed until the next mention.

“The issue on the first mention was that he couldn’t come up to Queensland due to Covid-related border restrictions and that still remains the issue.”

“I would seek that the warrant continue to remain postponed until the next mention."

The postponing of the case again means Kamikamica will now certainly miss the start of the season, which is scheduled to start on March 10.

The Storm confirmed back in December that Kamikamica would be subject to the no-fault stand down rule, however, mentioned he had returned to training.

"The NRL has today advised Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica that he will be subject to the NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy," read a statement released by the club in December.

"Kamikamica was stood down from training by Storm in November after he was charged with assault. He has since informed the club he intends to enter a plea of not guilty to the charges.

"The NRL’s No Fault Stand Down policy allows Kamikamica to continue training, but he will be unavailable for selection to play while court proceedings are ongoing.

"As a result of the policy, and having considered all available information, the club believes it is appropriate that Kamikamica returns to training tomorrow.

"The club will make no further comment as the matter is now before the courts."