Wests Tigers vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Bankwest Stadium, 7:35pm, Thursday September 10

Team News: Wests are 1-17 from last week’s clash against Manly. Dane Gagai returns on the wing in place of Jaxson Paulo. Tevita Tatola is out with a knee injury, which sees Liam Knight move into the starting side with Jed Cartwright making his club debut via the bench.

Prediction: What a comeback for the Tigers last week, with hints of their best in that last gasp win over Manly. South Sydney lost their clash with Melbourne, but if it wasn’t for some poor second-half handling errors, they were more than a chance of winning the clash. At the very least, they proved there is still life in 2020 without Latrell Mitchell. Wests are a bogey side for the Bunnies however the Tigers have leaked over 30 points in four of their last five games, and the Rabbitohs have scored 33.5 points per game over their last six clashes.

If the Tigers show up they could push the Bunnies to the limit, but an in-form trio of Cody Walker, Damien Cook and Adam Reynolds should dismantle this outfit with ease. Rabbitohs by 19.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

ANZ Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday September 11

Team News: Kerrod Holland, Marcelo Montoya and Kieran Foran are out, with Dallin Watene Zelezniak pushing into the centres while Reimis Smith is called up in the three-quarters as well, with Jayden Okunbor on the wing. Jake Averillo starts at five-eighth, while Dylan Napa’s knee injury sees Aiden Tolman move to prop, Luke Thompson start at lock with Brandon Wakeham and Sauaso Sue on the bench. Injured duo Jorge Taufua and Josh Schuster are replaced by Abbas Miski and Cade Cust.

Prediction: This is it, Bulldogs’ fans, now or never. Canterbury face South Sydney and Penrith in the final two rounds, so if they are to dodge the dreaded spoon this season, they’ve got to win this. I don’t like their chances though. Manly lost again despite the efforts of DCE, who had four try-assists against the Tigers. Expect him to fire against a clunky Bulldogs outfit missing former Manly star in Kieran Foran. Without Foz a lack of direction will bite the Belmore-based club, as the Sea Eagles show too little too late what they’re capable of. Manly by 16.

Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels

Panthers Stadium, 7:35pm, Friday September 11

Team News: Penrith have a full strength squad for the first time this season. Isaah Yeo returns at lock, pushing James Fisher-Harris to prop, Moses Leota to the bench and Kurt Capewell out of the side. Andrew Davey replaces Marata Niukore on the bench for the Eels. They’ve named Reed Mahoney who’s firming to play, if he misses the match Ray Stone will start at hooker with Brad Takairangi most likely joining the bench.

Prediction: This isn’t as one-sided as it looks. Reed Mahoney will feature in a massive boost for the blue and gold, and you have this feeling that Penrith must lose one before the finals. They’re sitting at 12 straight, a club record, but with games against the Cowboys and Bulldogs to close out the season, this is their last danger game. Parramatta did only just manage to beat the Warriors, but in a boost it was the first time in six weeks they scored 20 points in a game, and for a third placed outfit they have been written off very quickly. The Eels are the only side to beat Penrith this year and in an upset, they’ll make it 2/2 as the Panthers drop their first game since June 12. The Parramatta forward pack to shine in this one. Parramatta by 2.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Canberra Raiders

WIN Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday September 12

Team News: Cody Ramsey debuts on the wing in place of Mikaele Ravalawa. Paul Vaughan and Kaide Ellis start in the front-row, Josh Kerr and Blake Lawrie move to the bench and Tyrell Fuimaono drops out of the side. Canberra are unchanged, though Sia Soliola is named in the reserves as he tries to return from a facial fracture before the finals.

Prediction: You’ve got to feel for the Dragons, they find all sorts of ways to lose a match, but in a win for the club, Anthony Griffin is the right man to take the club forward. But these next three games are about developing talent and setting themselves up for 2021. Names like Ramsay, Sailor, Sullivan and Blacker are names that NRL fans should get accustomed to quickly. Canberra have a simple equation, win their games or miss the top four. I think the Red V will have their moments, hopefully we’ll see Ramsay in open space on debut, but that’ll be about as exciting as it gets for Dragons fans as they countdown the end to another lacklustre season. Wighton to star. Raiders by 22.

Gold Coast Titans vs. Brisbane Broncos

Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday September 12

Team News: Brian Kelly is out, which means Beau Fermor shifts to the centres and Keegan Hipgrave starts in the second-row. Jaimin Jolliffe is injured giving Moe Fotuaika a clear path to return to the starting side, with Jai Whitbread on the bench. Ethan Bullemor, Jamil Hopoate and Jordan Riki drop off the interchange with Joe Ofahengaue and Xavier Coates replacing him. The last spot on the bench is taken by Ben Te’o, who drops out of the starting side to accommodate captain Alex Glenn’s return.

Prediction: A points-fest in the making, this could be the first time in the club’s history that the Titans beat Brisbane twice in a season. They had their scares against the Bulldogs but it’s the little-known blokes, guys like Jamal Fogarty, Beau Fermor and Sam Lisone that have improved the Titans this year. Brisbane were valiant to only lose by 13 to the Panthers, a sentence I didn’t think I’d type at the start of the season. We only have three games left in the career of Darius Boyd, and regardless of recent form or whether you like him or not, he is a champion of our game, someone who deserves at least one more win in his career. Brisbane will play above their form line and challenge the Gold Coast, but not enough to win their fourth game of the season. Titans by 8.

Sydney Roosters vs. Newcastle Knights

Sydney Cricket Ground, 7:35pm, Saturday September 12

Team News: Jake Friend returns from injury in a straight swap for Freddy Lussick. Kalyn Ponga, Mitch Barnett and Hymel Hunt have been rested. Tex Hoy is named at fullback, Edrick Lee returns from injury on the wing, while Herman Ese’ese moves to lock. Daniel Saifiti takes the vacant bench spot.

Prediction: Newcastle are paying a whopping $7 to win this, and the bookies are right. This is going to get a little ugly. The Knights aren’t a bad side but have rested three stars, and the Roosters are starting to get all their troops back on the park at once. Rumours swirl that Teddy may be rested but hey, it’s not like there’s an English international waiting in the reserves for a chance. The Chooks will roll through the middle third and have too much class in the backline to be worried by a depleted Newcastle, I’m tipping an embarrassing score line Saturday night. Roosters by 26.

Melbourne Storm vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Sunshine Coast Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday September 13

Team News: Ryan Papenhuyzen has been rested with Nicho Hynes named to start at the back. Isaac Lumelume drops back to take Hynes’ bench spot with Suliasi Vunivalu returning on the wing, Ryley Jacks comes in for Chris Lewis on the pine, while Nelson Asofa-Solomona returns from a calf complaint for the suspended Christian Welch at prop. Gavin Cooper starts with Tom Gilbert dropping back to the bench in the Cowboys’ only change.

Prediction: Another one sided affair, the Cowboys’ first win since Round 7 will be forgotten by dinner time Sunday, with the Storm resting Papenhuyzen and still look like absolute world beaters. While ‘Paps’ sits out with the suspended Christian Welch, Melbourne welcome Asofa-Solomona and Vunivalu back in what shapes as another towel up. Three years ago these sides clashed in the Grand Final, and North Queensland haven’t played a finals game since. Without Morgan and Taumalolo they have nowhere near enough strike to halt a Storm side looking to master their craft before the finals. Cricket score on the cards. Melbourne by 30.

Cronulla Sharks vs. New Zealand Warriors

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6:30pm, Sunday September 13

Team News: Last week’s halves pairing of Chad Townsend and Braydon Trindall have been suspended and dropped respectively, with Connor Tracey and the returning Shaun Johnson the new duo. Wade Graham is out with Siosifa Talakai starting on an edge, while forwards Jack Williams and Andrew Fifita return to the 17 via the bench. Sione Katoa replaces Bryson Goodwin. Warriors’ fans rejoice as loan players George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro return to the side for Gerard Beale and Josh Curran respectively, while Isaiah Papali’i starts at prop, pushing Lachlan Burr to the interchange.

Prediction: This is the most important clash this round. A Cronulla win ends the Warriors’ season, a New Zealand victory keeps their finals hopes alive. They do have their Parramatta loan players returning, though Jack Hetherington has presumably returned to Penrith, with his four-game suspension ending after last week, though he’s nowhere to be seen here for the Warriors. Shaun Johnson is the big in against his former side, and while they will miss Wade Graham, he needs a rest after appearing to carry injury throughout the season. The Sharks got the job done comfortably when these teams clashed two months but the Warriors, in particular RTS, have found their groove and will keep their season alive with a tight win over the Sharks. Warriors by 4.