Mitchell Moses has officially claimed Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP award for the 2024 series.

Despite not featuring in Game 1, Moses managed a full complement of 20 votes in Game 2 as he piloted the Blues to a record win, before a total of three votes during Game 3 enabled him to take the win.

That came narrowly ahead of Dylan Edwards, who claimed one vote in Game 2, and then was voted as the unanimous man of the match in Game 3 on the back of a performance which brought with it more than 240 running metres.

Daly Cherry-Evans remained the top-voted Queenslander, claiming 20 votes in Game 1 and never being challenged for that mantle.

For each game of the 2024 State of Origin series, our panel of four judges - founder Matt Clements, writers Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk, as well as myself, will allocate votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis to determine Zero Tackle's State of Origin MVP.

Here are all the votes from Game 3, and the final leaderboard in full.

Matt Clements

5. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales Blues)

4. Zac Lomax (New South Wales Blues)

3. Isaah Yeo (New South Wales Blues)

2. Jarome Luai (New South Wales Blues)

1. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales Blues)

Dan Nichols

5. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales Blues)

4. Isaah Yeo (New South Wales Blues)

3. Bradman Best (New South Wales Blues)

2. Jarome Luai (New South Wales Blues)

1. Tom Dearden (Queensland Maroons)

Ethan Lee Chalk

5. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales Blues)

4. Jarome Luai (New South Wales Blues)

3. Isaah Yeo (New South Wales Blues)

2. Zac Lomax (New South Wales Blues)

1. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales Blues)

Scott Pryde

5. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales Blues)

4. Zac Lomax (New South Wales Blues)

3. Jarome Luai (New South Wales Blues)

2. Isaah Yeo (New South Wales Blues)

1. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales Blues)

Full leaderboard after Game 3

1. Mitchell Moses (New South Wales) - 23 votes

2. Dylan Edwards (New South Wales) - 21 votes

3. Daly Cherry-Evans (Queensland) - 20 votes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Queensland) - 16 votes

5. Angus Crichton (New South Wales) - 14 votes

5. Zac Lomax (New South Wales) - 14 votes

7. Isaah Yeo (New South Wales) - 12 votes

8. Jarome Luai (New South Wales Blues) - 11 votes

8. Payne Haas (New South Wales) - 11 votes

10. Tom Dearden (Queensland) - 6 votes

11. Patrick Carrigan (Queensland) - 5 votes

11. Stephen Crichton (New South Wales) - 5 votes

11. Spencer Leniu (New South Wales) - 5 votes

14. Ben Hunt (Queensland) - 4 votes

14. Latrell Mitchell (New South Wales) - 4 votes

16. Bradman Best (New South Wales Blues) - 3 votes

17. Selwyn Cobbo (Queensland) - 2 votes

17. Brian To'o (New South Wales) - 2 votes

19. Xavier Coates (Queensland) - 1 vote