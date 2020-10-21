New South Wales superstar James Tedesco is preparing to play in the opening match of the State of Origin series on November 4 in Adelaide.

The Rosters fullback injured his knee during the Chooks’ semi-final loss to the Raiders and won’t immediately meet with the rest of the Blues squad on the Central Coast for training camp.

Tedesco sustained a grade two medial ligament tear in the loss to Canberra and has since undergone rehabilitation, with the NSW star still eyeing to play in the series opener.

“It is all right,” Tedesco told The Australian.

“I am just staying in the brace — I will probably get out of it this week. I am going to try to run next week and see how I go.

“I have spoken to different people and different guys have had different recoveries with it. Some people are quick, some people are (slow).

“I can walk around but the brace is on as a precaution.”

The 2019 Wally Lewis medallist said he is a strong chance to be fit for the clash at Adelaide Oval given the fact he returned to the field in the Roosters’ season-ending defeat.

“I could still run, which makes me feel more confident,” he said.

“I will stay in this (brace) so it heals quick and then have to build up the muscles around it so when I start running (again) it supports it well.

“I had a few injuries back in the day. I feel like I do everything I can to give myself every chance. I am always strict with the rehab and recovery stuff.

“I would prefer to be sweet for the first game and I feel like if I play that game, I will be sweet for the next two games.”

Brad Fittler is set to add seven players to his squad after Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between Penrith and Melbourne.