Blues players, coaching staff and fans alike are left licking their wounds after a horror show result on Wednesday night.

Despite moments of dominance, the Maroons were a class above in the 38-10 series opener.

The result, of course, means that the Blues must now be flawless in the following two games or face yet another season with the Shield sitting north of the Tweed.

The quick response has been to call for mass changes. After all the team choses wasn't up to scratch. A distant second best in fact.

That said, Joseph Suaalii's dismissal within ten minutes meant the game was never allowed to settle into a rhythm, and despite brave moments from the Blues, it was never a true contest.

Sections of the fanbase and media are calling against changes, sighting the famous QLD tactic of sticking and picking.

Although I'd argue that it's easy to stick with four or five potential Immortals, the theory is solid.

With that said, below are arguments both for, and against the implementation of mass changes:

Against Wholesale Changes :

No one could have guessed that a player would be dismissed inside the opening ten minutes.

In the Origin arena, it had literally never happened before.

Given the monster advantage this presented the Maroons, the New South Wales players did pretty well. They were even in the ascendency for a good fifteen or so minutes.

If the game had remained 13 on 13, who knows how it would have ended.

The players, Suaalii aside should be given the opportunity for that 13 on 13. After all they were picked to represent the state based on merit.

Nicho Hynes was thrown to the wolves after being asked to defend at the centre again. Liam Martin and Hudson Young were forced out of position.

Stephen Crichton was forced to switch sides, which threw out the edge of Luai, Crichton and To'o.

The forward rotation was thrown off, the halves blunted, and Robson and McInnes were forced to defend like mad men, sapping their attacking energy.

Tedesco was left high and dry at the back, having faced multiple three (or more) players running at him.

We've seen teams overcome numbers advantages in the past, but these Origin sides are so good that it's impossible to do so in this arena.

Nothing about Wednesday night's game was a true reflection of these players.

For Wholesale Changes :

Playing a man down or not, the efforts in Game One were not up to standard.

Hynes didn't create enough, Luai was barely sighted in the second half, Robson offered little in attack, the forwards got battered and some of the missed tackles were highlight reel bad.

James Tedesco was called in late for Dylan Edwards. If Edwards is available, that change needs to happen.

Hynes only ran out due to a long injury list. Moses in for Hynes.

Matt Burton should have been named last night. He comes in for Luai.

Jake Trbojevic at prop, at Origin level, didn't work. Isaah Yeo's game has never translated to Origin. Those two out for Cam Murray and Mitch Barnett.

Naming two back rowers on the bench is dumb. Leaving Apisai Koroisau out was criminal.

Api in for Hudson Young. Hit them with the one/two punch at dummy half and try and get some energy there.

Suaalii will be suspended for Game Two. I dare day his Origin career is over and I can't see a world in which he is recalled.

Latrell Mitchell is the option here for mine. He should have played Origin One.

I totally understand overlooking a player who originally said he wasn't available. That said, Maguire picked Hynes who was public in saying he didn't know if he was ready for a return to Origin.

Mitchell's form had been patchy but he is a game breaker. A game winner. NSW lacked those against a QLD side chock full of them.

Injuries meant their halves were blunted, surely you had to stock up in the centres rather than picking a guy who played his best football on the wing.

I loathe this "pick and stick" reference from the most dominant Origin side of all time.

Queensland had names like Thurston, Slater, Inglis and Cronk in the mix. NSW are being asked to pick and stick with players that wouldn't have made the side of it were named anywhere near full strength.

Nathan Cleary hasn't lit up the Origin arena but he's the kind of player you pick and stick with. Context matters. It's not a one size fits all solution to rep footy.

If NSW name that same side, minus the one enforced change, this series is done and dusted and Madge better hope Parramatta come calling.

Against Wholesale Changes :

Despite some very valid points against big changes, this is an easy one for me ... pick your best team!

You cannot tell me that the Blues side who ran out on Wednesday night were anywhere near what the full strength line up would look like.

Obvious ins are Edwards, Moses, Murray and Mitchell.

I'm not calling for the Blues 17 to be put in the stocks. Considering the unprecedented circumstances they were brave.

That said, they simply weren't good enough despite the one man disadvantage and changes need to be made.