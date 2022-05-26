Melbourne Storm co-captain Christian Welch has blamed "Sydney media bias" for public scrutiny over his side's tackling techniques, claiming "it's a tough, physical game".

Welch's comments come after NRL journalist Paul Kent suggested Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith's actions were dangerous, and called upon the NRL to punish such techniques on NRL 360.

Smith's tackles are low and diving in nature, but are not illegal, with NRL head of football Graham Annesley seeing nothing wrong with the tackling actions.

Kent believes they were responsible for North Queensland Cowboys stars Jason Taumalolo and Kyle Feldt leaving the field with knee injuties in Round 11 against Melbourne.

Speaking on SEN’s The Run Home, Welch hit back at the criticism of his teammate's tacking techniques.

"Sadly, it’s the Sydney media bias and they love-hate the Storm because we’ve had a little bit of success,” Welch said.

"The first thing I’d say to these journos is come down to Melbourne – they reckon we’re down here scheming and practising the dark arts – we literally train on a public oval. It’s Gosch’s Paddock, you’re welcome to come and watch. They might be a bit disappointed.

"It’s a contact sport, it’s a tough physical game, no one is going out there to hurt each other, but you’ve got to go out there and stop these guys. Some of these guys like Jason Taumalolo are bloody 115-120 kilo fantastic athletes.

"If you don’t go hard at these guys, you’re going to get smoked and you’re going to potentially injure yourself.

"I just find it a bit of a non-story."

Both Taumalolo and Feldt are suffered MCL injuries, with the latter expected to miss at least six weeks of action.