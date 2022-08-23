Round 23 was a car crash for neutral fans and the NRL's idea that blowout victories have faded into the sunset during the 2022 season, with six teams scoring 40 or more points.

The big wins were headlined by the Roosters putting 72 points on the Tigers - a performance which puts them into the top five in the history of the game for both points scored and winning margin in a single game.

The power rankings as a result don't see all that much changing, although two of the week's losing outfits fall to the bottom of the top eight as the finals approach.

As a sidenote, Dan Nichols is off sick this week, but will be back next week to take over his usual slot in charge of the power rankings.

Here is the Round 23 edition.

1. Penrith Panthers (Last week: 1)

The Panthers simply don't come close to being challenged for the top spot this week.

For a team missing Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and James Fisher-Harris, beating a team in form and on the march to September like the Rabbitohs should have been one bridge too far.

But it wasn't. Bouncing back from the Melbourne Storm loss the week prior where they were held scoreless for the first time since 2015, Penrith were able to take out a nail-biter against the men from Redfern to lock down the minor premiership with a fortnight to play.

That only strengthens their position for the finals, with Ivan Cleary now able to rest players, and for the club to lift the minor premiership early.

2. Cronulla Sharks (Last week: 2)

The Sharks maintain their position in the top two after running up 40 points on the hapless Manly Sea Eagles.

It was the breaking of a long-term hoodoo which will have Cronulla fans happiest though. The Sharks last won at Brookvale in 2008, and had lost all of their last seven at the venue.

It was a strong performance from the Nicho Hynes-led Sharks, with the club putting together an attacking masterclass.

Lachlan Miller has been a breakout star over the last couple of weeks whether on the wing or at fullback and has forced Craig Fitzgibbon's hand to find him a spot in the 17 during the run through September.

3. Sydney Roosters (Last week: 3)

The Roosters are a team on fire and could be the first to win a competition from outside the top four. That is simply how well they are performing.

The tri-colours put on a cricket score against the Tigers, fittingly in their last game using the Sydney Cricket Ground as a permanent home ground.

Their return to the Sydney Football Stadium will help with atmosphere, but may not actually help results wise given the record they have built up on the oval Cricket Ground.

Still, running up 72 on the Tigers puts them into the record books and continues their march towards the top four.

4. North Queensland Cowboys (Last week: 4)

The Cowboys retain fourth place in the rankings, despite their slightly higher place on the ladder.

The men from Townsville were phenomenal on Friday night with a big win over the Warriors, running up 48 points and casting aside any doubt over their ability to attack.

Reuben Cotter from the bench was enormous in keeping the momentum going after a fast start over the hapless Auckland-based club, and it will pose a question for Todd Payten over the make up of his 17 in the coming weeks.

5. Melbourne Storm (Last week: 6)

The Storm went to Brisbane for what should have been an intriguing, close and very important encounter for the make up of the top eight.

They left Brisbane with two competition points, 60 points on the scoreboard and one less team in the premiership race under the 50-point rule.

Melbourne were at their clinical best against the Broncos. Harry Grant led the way as far as the spine was concerned while Cameron Munster was also fantastic.

It was Nelson Asofa-Solomona who was the standout though in a brutal performance.

6. Parramatta Eels (Last week: 8)

The Eels were expected to beat the Bulldogs on Saturday, but there was still an air of uncertainty given their performance on the Queen's Birthday, which saw the Bulldogs stage a shock victory over the blue and gold.

The Eels were switched onto this game from the opening minutes though and ensured there would be no chance of a shock repeat.

Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown were phenomenal, while Clint Gutherson was able to chip in with some handy plays. Isaiah Papali'i also continued to prove just how big of a loss he will be to the club next year once he joins the Wests Tigers.

7. South Sydney Rabbitohs (Last week: 5)

The Rabbitohs were simply not good enough on Thursday night.

At home, against a Panthers team missing a number of players, it was a game they really had to win if they are going to be considered a premiership chance.

Instead, they never got out of first gear with the Panthers able to run past them in what was ultimately a close contest.

Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Damien Cook all had some nice moments, but weren't consistent enough on the back of a forward pack who couldn't win the war over Penrith's forwards, despite James Fisher-Harris' absence.

8. Canberra Raiders (Last week: 9)

The Raiders have won their fifth game in six starts, keeping the slim finals chances they have alive.

They will still need results to go their way, but with the Broncos struggling big time to cling onto eighth spot, the Green Machine can keep applying the blowtorch with more wins in the final fortnight of the season.

The win over the Knights was ugly, and required the work of Hudson Young and Joseph Tapine to lead them to victory, but they managed to get the job done and with two winnable games in the final fortnight, could well end up squeezing into the finals.

The only issue with their loss to Newcastle was that they didn't do their for and against as many favours as they should have.

9. Brisbane Broncos (Last week: 7)

The Broncos are falling apart.

There is no two ways about it. The Red Hill-based operation are in terrible form and don't look at all like the team who were at one point pushing for a spot in the top four.

They have now lost three of their last four and had their premiership hopes go up in smoke at the hands of a red-hot Melbourne Storm as they conceded 60 points. Of course, no team has ever won the competition after conceding more than 50 points.

They desperately need Patrick Carrigan back on the park, but even that may not be enough to rescue their season. To guarantee their place in the finals, they need to win two from two, and one of those is against the Eels, so it's panic stations for Kevin Walters and his struggling team.

10. St George Illawarra Dragons (Last week: 13)

The Dragons had no right to beat the Titans really.

In a high-scoring affair, they had just a four-point lead with 18 minutes to go when Francis Molo, who had come into the game as 18th man following multiple concussion incidents, was sent off.

A 12-man Dragons then not only defended their four-point lead, but added to it to become the sixth team in a row during the weekend to score 40 points.

It says more about the Titans than the Dragons, but the way Ben Hunt and Jayden Sullivan played paints a positive picture for the Red V.

11. Manly Sea Eagles (Last week: 10)

The Sea Eagles may not be at rock bottom, but they can't be far away.

Their fifth straight loss can no longer be blamed on the pride jersey debacle. This is a team who are being outplayed at every turn and don't look as if they want to compete for their club or their coach - Des Hasler.

Hasler himself is starting to feel the pressure now from the losing streak which has blown up their formerly good looking finals hopes.

Losing to Cronulla may have been somewhat expected, but they just don't lose to the Sharks at home, and a performance like that will raise plenty of questions.

12. Canterbury Bulldogs (Last week: 11)

The Bulldogs have shown plenty of good signs in recent times under interim coach Michael Potter, and have more good news on the way in 2023 with Cameron Ciraldo arriving at Belmore.

But they really need to finish the 2022 season with better efforts than what they dished up on Sunday.

Having 40 put on them by the Eels in a rivalry game simply wasn't good enough. Outplayed from the opening whistle to the final siren, the blue and white looked more like the team who played in 2021 than the one they were able to sign for 2022.

Finals hopes may be gone, but it's critical they compete in their final two games and take some momentum into the off-season.

13. Newcastle Knights (Last week: 12)

The Knights were one of the two teams who lost by narrow margins this week, although, with any luck off the kicking tee could have ultimately beaten and ended the season of the Canberra Raiders.

The six-point loss saw the Knights score as many tries as their opponents, and that is something to hang their hat on given the desperation Canberra had to show during the game.

Unfortunately though, it's ultimately another home loss in a game they should have won and Adam O'Brien's future continues to be rather unclear given the effort.

14. New Zealand Warriors (Last week: 14)

The Warriors showed up to Townsville on Friday looking to create a boil over, but instead rolled over with a somewhat pathetic performance.

For neutral fans, it was the first of six in a row across the course of the weekend, but for Warriors fans, it felt like a nightmare as the Cowboys went close, but couldn't quite break down 50 points.

No Warriors players were anywhere near the level of their opponents, and they were outplayed right across the park.

We can only hope that a permanent return to Auckland in 2023 will see the Warriors get back to something near their best.

15. Gold Coast Titans (Last week: 15)

If you're looking for a way to sum up the Titans' season, then Sunday's loss to the Dragons will do it perfectly.

Trailing by four with 18 minutes to go, the Dragons are reduced to 12 men after a Francis Molo high shot is sent off by the referee.

The Titans somehow end up losing by double digits and don't trouble the scorers again.

Embarrassing would be the best word to describe it, but even that may not do it justice. Justin Holbrook is a man under considerable pressure and could have only eight weeks next year to turn things around.

16. Wests Tigers (Last week: 16)

James Tamou has been successful in gaining a downgrade over his contrary conduct charge, but it was almost comical that he would call a referee incompetent after his team had conceded a staggering 72 points.

The game places the Tigers squarely in the record books - part of the top five for both most points conceded and biggest losing margins in a game - and in the top three if you exclude the horrific 1935 Canterbury Bulldogs outfit.

This is a team who deserve the spoon, and will probably end up with it.