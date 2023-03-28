This week may be the most difficult week in NRL power rankings history. Six of the teams sitting in the bottom half of the rankings last weekend won.

There will be big jumps, big falls and arguably a side or two left hard done by. Some of these will take some major justification.

As always, this isn't a straight "oh this team is better on paper so Penrith will be number one" and takes into account form, expectation, strength of opponent and previous results.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings after Round 4?:

1. Brisbane Broncos (Last Week: 1)

The Broncos held off a very brave Dolphins outfit to win the first Brisbane derby. Kotoni Staggs 100 metres run and scream of "this is our (redacated) house" to wrap up the game was better than any script that could have been written.

Payne Haas is so far ahead of everyone else right now it is frightening. Reece Walsh was again very good despite being being heavily targeted.

The Broncos remain the only team yet to taste defeat in 2023. Kevin Walters has them humming. What a win. What an occasion!

2. The Dolphins (2)

The Dolphins may have suffered their first NRL defeat, to their rivals no less, but they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.

They overcame the loss of their halfback, the absence of their number nine and having to carry Tesi Niu on one leg to push the Broncos all the way.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow simply cannot stop scoring. Jarrod Wallace returned to his old home to put in a brilliant shift. A better bounce in the final moments and who knows?

3. New Zealand Warriors (5)

Starting to get the feeling I may have underrated the Warriors in the pre-season. They seem hell bent on proving those of us who predicted a bottom three finish wrong.

Yes, they enjoyed a big pieces of luck on a 50/50 decision but good sides make the most of said luck. Shaun Johnston turned back the clock with a vintage performance.

20 year-old Viliami Vailea looks a real find. Jackson Ford was a brilliant pick up. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad looked brilliant upon his return from a head-knock.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (3)

Manly's undefeated run ended at the hands of the Bunnies on Saturday night but this game could have gone either way.

Haumole Olakau'atu is steaming into an Origin jersey. Reuben Garrick may be the game's most underrated winger. Jake Trbojevic has found a home at prop.

Tom Trbojevic was kept uncharacteristically quiet on the night, which was probably the difference.

5. Sydney Roosters (9)

The Roosters are the first to benefit greatly from the bye. Other teams around them simply failed to fire while the tri-colours enjoyed their week off.

The Roosters sit and one with a win over their next closest rival below. They enter their Thursday clash well rested and as big favourites.

Talk of disconnect within the ranks has completely faded away. The Roosters PR team is like no other.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (11)

Souths are big movers here based on results around them combined with a brilliant win over a previously undefeated opponent.

Lachlan Ilias was cool as you like in slotting a Golden Point field goal to deliver the two competition points. Keaon Koloamatangi put in one of the all time great shifts in the middle.

Cody Walker had his best game this season and literally stole a try that should never have been scored. Good signs for the red and green despite being undermanned.

7. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (7)

The Dogs stay solid at seven despite losing to the Warriors. Given the downright ridiculous number of forwards missing on the trip, I'm not worried too much about the result.

Jacob Kiraz continued his incredible rise with a try, a game high 194 metres and six tackle breaks. There's so much to like about the Dogs young backline.

Ultimately the Dogs were outplayed but I saw enough here to suggest that with players set to return this weekend, they're on the up.

8. Cronulla Sharks (12)

Nicho Hynes ... that's the entry!

To say the Sharks look a difference side with their superstar number seven back at the helm is the understatement of the season. He was magnificent upon his return from injury and instantly improved everyone around him.

Briton Nikora, Jesse Ramien and Ronaldo Mulitalo all had their best games of the season. William Kennedy looks a different player from his 2022 self. A huge win over their local rivals seems to have the Sharks back on track.

9. Melbourne Storm (10)

The Storm may be a little hard done by here in only moving up one spot in victory. The fact is they were sloppy against a dire Tigers outfit, but a win is a win.

Will Warbrick bounced back from a difficult round three with a huge performance. Eliesa Katoa has more than justified his coach's decision to sign him by making that edge spot his own.

To win, regardless of quality of opposition, sans your fullback, halfback and with your five-eight not yet looking 100% is very Melbourne Storm. Good win to build upon.

10. Penrith Panthers (4)

Penrith are on the wrong end of a bye affected one and two record, hence the big drop. At 50% they looked a top side, given their the defending Premiers, few expected them to drop to 1-2.

Nathan Cleary's magnificent field goal from over 40 metres out will live long in the highlight reels but ultimately wasn't enough to see his side home.

Penrith did enough to win this game on any other night. Sunia Turuva, Brian To'o and Dylan Edwards all ran for monster metres but they weren't backed up in the middle.

To those predicting Penrith's downfall in 2023, I wouldn't get too excited. The Eels were super emotional and desperate here. Penrith will bounce back.

11. Gold Coast Titans (6)

The Titans fall five spots on the back of a loss that could stunt their season. The loss itself was brave but Aj Brimson and Kieran Foran could both miss considerable time through injury.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira was blistering in his best performance to date. He crossed for a double and threatened all evening.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika kept their side in this game far longer than they had any right to. Fantastic effort in defeat. Let's hope both star spine players are back after quickly after the bye.

12. North Queensland Cowboys (14)

An undermanned Cowboys returned to the winner's circle against QLD rivals the Titans on Saturday evening. It was far from convincing but comfortable ... enough.

Tom Dearden was magnificent and probably the difference on the night. Valentine Holmes was forced into a shift onto the wing and finished strongly despite some errors.

Heilum Luki put forward a brilliant case for a starting second row spot in his 57 minute stint. Tom Chester looks quite the player.

13. Newcastle Knights (15)

Newcastle rewarded their big fan base with a brilliant won on Sunday afternoon. They outplayed a Raiders side expected to put the home side away.

Greg Marzhew has ensured he will be the first winger chosen for his new club with a monster performance. He crossed for a double and ran for 274 metres endearing himself to the Newcastle faithful.

Lachlan Miller was marvelous, Dane Gagai was unstoppable and Tyson Frizell turned back the clock. Tyson Gamble is one of my favourite players in the competition. Great win!

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (8)

The Dragons fall six spots here, although truthfully it could have been worse. Their second half "effort" against their local rivals was insulting.

15,000+ people (albeit 5,000 were Sharks fans) packed the Kogarah hill to cheer on a side, who for 40 minutes looked interested but were ultimately outclassed.

Blake Lawrie was the Dragons' only player who would have made a list of the top 15 players on the day. Anthony Griffin's days as coach are surely numbered.

15. Parramatta Eels (16)

The Eels secured a much needed win on Thursday night against local rivals and 2022 Grand Final opponent the Panthers. Mitch Moses nailed a field goal in Golden Point in a brilliant story.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Junior Paulo and J'maine Hopgood were all huge on the night. Ryan Matterson and Bryce Cartwright were both also incredible. The Eels won the middle and won the match.

This was all about the result but the performance gave plenty to be excited about. It looks as though the Mitch Moses contract saga is finally over.

16. Canberra Raiders (13)

So much can change in a week. The Raiders were flying high following a scrappy win over the Sharks only to be soundly beaten by the Knights a week later.

Jack Wighton scored one of the softest tries in NRL history yet largely faded after that. He will surely face time on the sidelines following a shocking tackle.

Hudson Young, Sebastian Kris and Joseph Tapine all busted their backsides. The rest of the squad should be made to run laps while these three put their feet up.

17. Wests Tigers (17)

What's left to be said about the Tigers that hasn't already been said?

Luke Brooks has to go, it's as simple at that. Tigers fans are sick of seeing the justifications of a player who won an award six seasons ago continuing to be handed a position he isn't up to.

I don't like singling out players and I hate being harsh here but Tim Sheens is absolutely staring down the barrel and he deserves it. I hope a win comes soon for this struggling fan base.