A number of high-profile returns could be inbound for Round 23 of the NRL season, with all of Dylan Edwards, Jahrome Hughes and a pair of Roosters forwards set to come back from injury.

Injury clouds hang over Latrell Mitchell though, while there is more carnage at the Newcastle Knights.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours.

Soyuth Sydney Rabbitohs vs Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell is in doubt after leaving training early on Monday, however, Jason Demetriou has confirmed he was just being rested with some groin tightness given the short turnaround ahead of the Penrith clash this Thursday. Lachlan Ilias should return, coming in with what will be a straight swap for Dean Hawkins.

Penrith Panthers

Dylan Edwards should return for the Panthers this season in a straight swap for Charlie Staines, with Sunia Turuva holding his spot on the wing with Taylan May also out. Liam Martin is unlikely to play this week but the news on his ankle injury isn't as bad as first thought. Scott Sorensen should start with Chris Smith coming onto the bench.

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

North Queensland Cowboys

Kyle Feldt is due back, and that could mean Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow reverts to the bench, with all of Scott Drinkwater, Valentine Holmes, Peta Hiku and Murray Taulagi more likely to keep their starting spots. That will knock either Jamayne Taunoa-Brown or Griffin Neame out of the side.

New Zealand Warriors

Chanel Harris-Tavita is due back from a knee injury, but with Daejarn Asi currently in an audition for his future and Harris-Tavita having just three weeks left in the NRL, as well as the fact the Warriors won, interim coach Stacey Jones may not make any changes. Aaron Pene and Jesse Arthars are due back, with Viliami Vailea and Tom Ale to drop out.

Brisbane Broncos vs Melbourne Storm

Brisbane Broncos

Ezra Mam missed Brisbane training with a tummy bug on Tuesday but should hold his spot in the side despite the fact Albert Kelly is due to return. No changes are expected for the Broncos.

Tummy bug - back Thurs — Steele Tallon (@SteeleTallon) August 16, 2022

Melbourne Storm

Jahrome Hughes is nearing a return and could slot straight into the side for Cooper Johns. Felise Kaufusi should also return, moving Tui Kamikamica back to the bench after he was promoted onto the edge at the last minute last week, with Tom Eisenhuth dropping out of the side.

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Parramatta Eels

Mitchell Moses could be set to return even earlier than expected, and is likely to be named somewhere in the 22 somewhere on Tuesday afternoon. If he plays, Jakob Arthur will drop out of the side. Bailey Simonsson is also due back, moving Waqa Blake to the centres and Tom Opacic either back to the bench or out of the side. If he plays from the bench, Bryce Cartwright will drop out.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Tevita Pangai Junior should return for Canterbury, moving Harrison Edwards to the bench and Chris Patolo out of the side. Jackson Topine could also start if Mick Potter elects to keep Pangai Junior on the bench.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Cronulla Sharks

Manly Sea Eagles

Jason Saab is done for the season with a likely ACL injury. That means Morgan Harper will move into the side and push Tolutau Koula onto the wing. Sean Keppie is also due to return, meaning Josh Schuster will miss out, with Martin Taupau fighting with Keppie or Ben Trbojevic for a starting role.

Cronulla Sharks

Matt Moylan is due to return this week, moving Braydon Trindall back to the bench and Jesse Colquhoun out of the side. Siosifa Talakai will also come back into the side along with Connor Tracey, moving Matt Ikuvalu and Lachlan Miller out of the 17.

Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers

Sydney Roosters

Lindsay Collins and Siosiua Taukeiaho are both due to return for the Roosters in a double boost to the engine room. That will see Matt Lodge and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves move back to the bench in one of the NRL's most dominant middle third rotations. Egan Butcher and Terrell May are the two likely to drop out, although Butcher could yet be retained if Trent Robinson elects to play with more size from the bench, potentially seeing Hutchison drop out.

Wests Tigers

No changes are expected for the Tigers unless Luke Brooks makes an unlikely early return.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

St George Illawarra Dragons

No changes are expected for the Dragons unless Anthony Griffin finds room for a returning Jayden Sullivan.

Gold Coast Titans

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will return for Round 23, with either Herman Ese'ese or Jarrod Wallace making way. No other changes are expected.

Newcastle Knights vs Canberra Raiders

Newcastle Knights

Bradman Best and Enari Tuala are both out for the Knights after being stood down, with Edrick Lee and Hymel Hunt the two likely to come in. David Klemmer and Chris Randall are both due back in better news, meaning Pasami Saulo or Sauaso Sue, and Phoenix Crossland or Simi Sasagi, will miss out.

Canberra Raiders

Joseph Tapine is closing on a return for the Raiders. Should he be deemed fit to play, he will come straight into the starting side, with Emre Guler heading back to the bench and Corey Harawira-Naera the man most likely to drop out.