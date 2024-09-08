Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters

Penrith Panthers

Nathan Cleary is poised to make his much-anticipated return to the team for the opening week of the 2024 NRL Finals with club officials telling News Corp that he will be cleared to be back on deck against the Roosters. This will see Brad Schneider move out of the team.

“He's got a few hoops to jump through, but we're hopeful,” Ivan Cleary said of his son Nathan.

No other changes are expected to be made but many players, including Schneider, Jesse McLean, Casey McLean, Daine Laurie, and Matt Eisenhuth, will be pushing for selection.

Projected Finals Week 1 Team: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Trent Toelau 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner

Sydney Roosters

The Sydney Roosters will be looking to cause an upset at Bluebet Stadium on Friday night, but they will have to do it without several star players: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (suspension), Sam Walker (ACL), Brandon Smith (ACL), Egan Butcher (knee) and Victor Radley (shoulder).

Wingers Daniel Tupou and Dominic Young will return to the team, while Joseph Suaalii will remain in the line-up after suffering a shoulder concern against the Rabbitohs. This will push out Junior Pauga and Mark Nawaqanitawese, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the latter moves onto the interchange bench.

Lindsay Collins (rested) and Nat Butcher (concussion) will also be welcomed back and will move into the starting team with youngsters Blake Steep and De La Salle Va'a being the ones to likely make way.

Projected Finals Week 1 Team: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph Manu 4. Joseph Suaalii 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Nat Butcher 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Siua Wong 17. Terrell May

2nd Qualifying Final: Penrith Panthers v Sydney Roosters (BlueBet Stadium, Friday 7:50pm)

1st Qualifying Final: Melbourne Storm v Cronulla Sharks (AAMI Park, Saturday 4:05pm)

1st Elimination Final: North Queensland Cowboys v Newcastle Knights (Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday 7:50pm)

2nd Elimination Final: Canterbury Bulldogs v Manly Sea Eagles (Accor Stadium, Sunday 4:05pm)