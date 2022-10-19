While Wayne Bennett has struggled at times to attract the right players, the same can't be said about his coaching staff as he chases a Dragons premiership-winner to join his side.

Having already secured premiership-winning coach Kristian Woolf as one of his inaugural assistants at the Dolphins, The Courier Mail reports that Bennett is closing in on securing the services of Nathan Fien for the club's maiden season.

The former utility made his Origin debut for Queensland in 2001 before switching allegiances, managing 22 caps for New Zealand, as well as the pinnacle of his career, the 2010 NRL Grand final victory under Wayne Bennett.

His switch to the Kiwis wasn't without drama, being kicked out of the 2006 Tri-Nations tournament over an eligibility issue, his move to the New Zealand Warriors handing him residency grounds to re-qualify for New Zealand.

Coaching in the Wollongong local leagues, Fien coached Collegians to a premiership this season, something Bennett is hoping the 43 year-old can emulate in Redcliffe.

“Yes, Nathan will be joining us,” Bennett told The Courier Mail.

“I identified him. I called him. I tried to get him to South Sydney 12 months ago but he felt it wasn't the right time for him to come.