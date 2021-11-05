The Dolphins have continued adding to their off-field stuff with head coach Wayne Bennett looking to his old stomping for further coaching reinforcements.

While the mastercoach has proven successful in poaching recently retired Bronco Ben Te'o from Red Hill, News Corp's Peter Badel held the view that the 34-year-old's choice to link up with Bennett has the ability to create 'bad blood between the pair of Queensland clubs.

Although the Broncos were reportedly keen to retain Te'o at the club in a coaching capacity, Bennett's moves have left Brisbane boss Kevin Walters searching for an alternative hire.

“I’ve had a chat with Ben and he’s let me know he will be going to the Dolphins,” Walters was quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

Despite the former Queensland Origin representative's loss, Walters showed an understanding of his former pupil's intentions to take up the role of the Dolphins' colts coach.

“'Benny' is keen to get into coaching and it was a good opportunity for him with the Dolphin," he continued.

“I told him it was important to coach your own team and he will get the chance to do that, so I wish him well.”

Having plyed his trade across several continents and in a pair of codes, the former British and Irish Lions tourist will bring a wealth of knowledge to Moreton Bay.

Badel also reported that the Kiwi-born bruiser may not be the only former Bronco set to make the journey north of the River City, with Justin Hodges and Corey Parker keen on staking a claim with the competition's 17th franchise.

While the scribe stated that Hodges was reportedly eyeing off the head coaching role with Redcliffe's Queensland Cup side, his former teammate explained that he was seeking a role with their first-grade affiliate.

“I’ve spoken to Wayne,” Parker said.

“He has his own views and his own way of doing things, but I’ve let Wayne know I would love to work alongside him again if there was an opportunity."

Despite his desire to shift from his punditry role, the 347-gamer said that he was under no illusions about the challenge that lay ahead of him.

“A lot of water has to go under the bridge before I become an NRL head coach, but I just wanted Wayne to know that when he is looking for an assistant, hopefully he can consider me for a role," Parker continued.

“I love coaching. I love the game generally and I enjoy seeing players improving and getting better.

“I don’t know if anything will be there for me, but hopefully Wayne considers me.”