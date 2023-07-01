St George Illawarra Dragons captain Ben Hunt will reportedly ramp up his request for a release after Game 3 in the 2023 State of Origin series.

Coach Ryan Carr confirmed after the Dragons' second straight loss on Thursday night against the Cronulla Sharks that Hunt would remain in Wollongong until the end of the year.

Hunt has used the media to agitate for a release throughout much of the 2023 season and pulled the band-aid off following the axing of coach Anthony Griffin over a month ago.

Hunt was Griffin's biggest supporter within the club, and the captain had said as early as the start of the season that his future in red and white was less than secure if Griffin was dumped.

The Dragons were left with little choice but to go in a new direction though following six straight losses, with Griffin dumped and confirmation following that Shane Flanagan would take over in 2024.

Hunt then asked for his release from within the State of Origin camp, also claiming he wanted to return to Queensland, with the Gold Coast Titans the favourites for his signature.

Meetings following his return to Wollongong from Origin camp confirmed Hunt would stay with the club until the end of the year instead of making a short-term dash to the Brisbane Broncos to chase a premiership, as had been reported.

The Broncos confirmed they had a single conversation with the unwilling to budge Dragons, but didn't pursue the move any further.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting though that Hunt will continue to work for a release to ensure he is not at the club into the 2024 season.

That comes despite the Dragons releasing a media statement earlier this week suggesting they would continue to work with Hunt for the "remainder of his playing contract."

That contract expires at the end of the 2025 campaign after Hunt re-signed with the club for two years late last year, adding onto his original deal which was due to expire at the end of 2023.

Multiple clubs, including new favourites the Titans were believed to be interested during that negotiation period with Hunt.

It's believed Hunt's continued push for a release comes with the halfbacks having major reservations over the way the club is being run, although he will sit down with incoming coach Shane Flanagan once again after the Origin dead rubber to speak about his future.

The Dragons have blocked Hunt's request for a release at every turn to this point.