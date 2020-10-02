The Melbourne Storm are well placed to retain the coaching services of Craig Bellamy beyond the 2021 season, according to Fox Sports’ Paul Kent.

It is reported that the Brisbane Broncos have offered Bellamy a massive 10-year deal to be the coaching director, a deal which starts in 2022.

Kent said on NRL 360 last night that being the coaching director at the Storm could still enable him to go back to his home state of Queensland.

“He is at the club and he loves the club. They will allow him to move back to Queensland and do what he wants to do, which is oversee the entire role,” he said.

Cameron Smith surpasses coach Craig Bellamy for career tries and the moment couldn’t have been any better. 😂 pic.twitter.com/S8NOJklLM3 — maddie (@maddiemelb) September 19, 2020

“He doesn’t want to be in there every day managing the new coach… Craig will go back to Queensland and be on good money.

“A lot of clubs now, their development and recruitment guys are in different states. It is already happening around the game.”

Fox Sports commentator Ben Ikin compared the role Bellamy has been offered to that of South Sydney’s coach Wayne Bennett.

The Rabbitohs are keen to keep him on in a smaller capacity after his contract as head coach expires at the end of next year.

“This is like the role the Rabbitohs offered Wayne Bennett to go back to Queensland and play a part time role.” he said.

Craig Bellamy is actually my favourite human!! 😂 — Natalie Yoannidis (@NatYoannidis) September 19, 2020

Former 200-game veteran Jason Hooper said on 360 that history with Craig Bellamy indicates that a move to the Broncos is highly unlikely.

“This isn’t our first rodeo of the Broncos trying to poach Craig Bellamy as head coach,” Hooper said.

“It was only a couple of years ago that we sat here and discussed this… I think he is on money around the $1.5 million a season mark.

“I cannot see how the Broncos will roll over and say good as gold… no problems.”