Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy is likely to have a decision on his coaching future in the coming weeks

Bellamy has been in the top job of the Storm since 2003 and has since taken Melbourne to nine grand finals. Half of his first 18 seasons resulted in Grand Final berths, and he is hoping that 2021 could add to that tally.

As his side narrows in on back-to-back premierships, his coaching future remains as one of the hottest topics in the league.

While an answer could be sooner rather than later, Bellamy admits that he is yet to decide whether he will leave the club at the end of the season.

“That’ll get done in due time, hopefully,” he told the media per news.com.au.

“It’s been a tough four to six weeks obviously with the footy, but there have also been a couple of other things as well."

“I’d certainly miss some of the characters here, but also you can say what you like about them, but they keep turning up every week and do their best. That’s all we’ve ever asked.”

NRL.com reported earlier this month that Bellamy was waiting until he returned to Melbourne before making his decision. The Storm has had to once again relocate back to Queensland due to the COVID outbreak in Victoria. This means that the club will need to wait longer than initially hoped for an answer.

Bellamy has also been linked to other rival clubs, with the Cronulla Sharks being one of the options that have been "interested" in the super coach for a director of coaching role.

At the end of last season, Bellamy floated the idea of a Storm outfit without him, speaking about coaching and closing in on the end of his career.

"I think that passion wears me out at times," Bellamy told the NRL.

"I have got my role to play in the week, I'm not just sitting back watching everybody else do their job. I have my role and I want to do it the best I can."

When asked about his future, Bellamy was already contemplating leaving his head coaching role at the end of his contract.

"If you ask me six weeks after I finish, I might have a different answer, but I'm thinking that [the 2021 season] will be my tenure as a head coach, without a doubt," he added.

"I would like to stay involved in some way in a part-time role if I can, but having said that, that's for other people to decide whether you give value out of that, especially with the cap [which] will go down after the COVID stuff.

The master demands consistency and effort and simply keeps accumulating victories 🟣⚡https://t.co/CgHbiL6tQe — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) July 7, 2021

"I'm pretty sure that at this time next year I will be close to finishing."

If Bellamy does decide to stay, he hopes that star lock Dale Finucane remains with the club too.

While the Storm would love to keep their veteran middle forward, they don't have the same salary space as many other suitors..

“As I’ve said before, we want him to stay,” Bellamy said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever coached a more enjoyable player to coach.

“He’s that diligent in what he does. He’s one of those blokes you have to hold back. You’ve got to put the reins on him and pull the reins back. You don’t have to get the whip out on him at any stage, and that’s what we love about him.

“I’ll be devastated if we don’t keep him.

“At the end of the day, Dale’s got to make a decision. I know it’ll be the right decision for him and his family and I’ll support that all the way. I just hope he ends up in purple next year.”

With his upcoming contract potentially being Finucane's final NRL deal, while several club circle the New South Wales forward.