Newcastle Knights second-rower Mitch Barnett has been referred directly to the judiciary over a dangerous high tackle on Penrith Panthers' Chris Smith.

The incident, which occurred 32 minutes into the contest, involved Barnett's right elbow connecting with Smith's chin, resulting in the first send-off of the 2022 season.

Super Saturday kept the Match Review Committee (MRC) busy as Melbourne's Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Titans prop Moeaki Fotuaika were both placed on report.

Melbourne fans will be relieved to see Asofa-Solomona handed only a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle from the MRC after he was cited for an ugly high hit on Parramatta forward Makahesi Makatoa.

If the Melbourne enforcer takes an early guilty plea he will only receive a $1000-$1500 fine.

Titans Fotuaika was also charged with the lowest grade for his Dangerous Contact on Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling.

Fotuaika will also receive only a $1000-$1500 fine if he takes the early guilty plea.