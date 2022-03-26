Newcastle's Mitch Barnett is set to face a lengthy stint on the sidelines after becoming the first player of the 2022 season to be sent off.

The Knights forward has come under fire for a raised elbow that met the chin of Penrith's Chris Smith, seeing Barnett's day come to an abrupt end.

The incident in question is sure to see the 27-year-old face multiple weeks on the sidelines, as he faces a nervous wait from the NRL Judiciary.

Should Barnett be charged with Striking, a Grade 3 offence would see the Knights lock miss a month of action.

Given Smith failed his HIA following the incident and was replaced in the Panther's lineup by 18th man, Lindsay Smith, the early signs for Barnett do not bode well.

Fans on social media quickly condemned Barnett's action, anticipating a suspension for the Taree-born forward.

Mitchell Barnett SENT OFF ❌ Agree with the decision? 💬 📺 Watch #NRLPanthersKnights LIVE on

ch. 502 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/ew0pzh5TPs

✍️ BLOG https://t.co/RCBzrObyLa

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/cwvYrqOs0n pic.twitter.com/kKJiBm8EPX — Fox League (@FOXNRL) March 26, 2022

Mitch Barnett has been sent off for a raised forearm on Chris Smith. 🟥#NRLPanthersKnights — NRL (@NRL) March 26, 2022

That's about as dirty as you'll get in the modern game from Mitch Barnett. Had to be a send off. #NRL — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) March 26, 2022

Yeah Mitch Barnett is going to be out for a long time#NRLPanthersKnights pic.twitter.com/VVx5mNwkkj — Nathan Williamson (@NathJWilliamson) March 26, 2022

Mitch Barnett, that's a king hit mate. Not cool. Hope you do a long stint.#NRLPanthersKnights — Brew FS🎙️22 (@BrewSC22) March 26, 2022

The Panthers lead the Knights at half-time 12-6 thanks a pair of tries from Taylan May, with Dominic Young having scored the sole try for Newcastle at Carrington Park.

