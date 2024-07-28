Bailey Hodgson's new team has been confirmed after spending time with the Newcastle Knights, the Manly Sea Eagles, and their respective feeder teams in the NSW Cup.

The confirmation comes after the Manly Sea Eagles granted him a release to return home less than a fortnight ago, despite Hodgson still being on their books with a development contract.

Able to play fullback and in the centres, Hodgson's new team will see him play in the Super League competition until the end of the 2026 season after linking up with Adrian Lam's Leigh Leopards.

His arrival at Leigh will see him learn from the likes of Matt Moylan, who joined the club last season after an 11-season career in the NRL, which included stints with the Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers. Moylan is also a former NSW Blues and Kangaroos representative.

“I am really excited and grateful to be joining Leigh Leopards this season and competing back on home soil," Hodgson said.

“I had a few tough years over in Australia with injuries but when the opportunity with Leigh came up it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter.

"I am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible and showcasing what I can bring to the team.”

The nephew of former NRL hooker Josh Hodgson, the 21-year-old made the move to Australia in 2021 on a three-year contract with the Newcastle Knights.

However, Hodgson was not offered a contract extension at the end of 2023 after he failed to register a single first-grade match and was riddled with injuries.

“Bailey's a talent who is highly regarded by a lot of people who I trust so I'm glad we've been able to bring him back over to the UK," Leigh Leopard Head of Rugby Chris Chester added.

“He's still very young and full of potential. He's going to be a real asset toward the final stretch of this year and beyond.”