The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly released an up-and-coming young gun, which will see him return home to England.

Able to play fullback and in the centres, Bailey Hodgson joined the Manly Sea Eagles on a development contract ahead of this season.

Although he hasn't managed to make his NRL debut, the 21-year-old has made 15 appearances for the club's NSW Cup feeder side in which he has scored two tries, provided two try assists and is averaging 131 running metres per match.

It is understood that Bailey Hodgson has been granted an immediate release from the Sea Eagles which will see him return home to the United Kingdom effective immediately, per Fox Sports's journalist Darcie McDonald.

According to Rugby League Live, his release from Manly will see him link up with Leigh Leopards in the Super League who are coached by former NRL halfback and Australian Kangaroos assistant coach Adrian Lam.

His arrival at Leigh will see him learn from the likes of Matt Moylan, who joined the club last season after an 11-season career in the NRL, which included stints with the Cronulla Sharks and Penrith Panthers. Moylan is also a former NSW Blues and Kangaroos representative.

The nephew of former NRL hooker Josh Hodgson, Bailey made the move to Australia in 2021 on a three-year contract with the Newcastle Knights.

However, Hodgson was not offered a contract extension at the end of 2023 after he failed to register a single first-grade match and was riddled with injuries.