North Queensland Cobwoys star fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will face an additional week on the sidelines after failing to overcome a knee injury in time for Saturday evening's clash with the Gold Coast Titans in Townsville.

The Queensland State of Origin representative had been named among the reserves for the Cowboys this week with hopes he would be able to return.

After a strong start to the season, Tabuai-Fidow suffered a knee injury in Round 4 against the Sydney Roosters - playing just 57 minutes during the abysmal loss.

It had come on the back of two straight wins over the Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos, with the club originally ruling him out for two to three weeks.

The Cowboys have since lost to the New Zealand Warriors, before fighting back against the Canberra Raiders in a comeback win last Thursday in the nation's capital.

Scott Drinkwater has filled in strongly during Tabuai-Fidow's injured stretch, putting his hand up for a potential move to the halves in Todd Payten's side once the star fullback returns - with Chad Townsend and Tom Dearden showing mixed form.

That won't be on the cards for Saturday's clash however, with Channel 7s Joey Dunlop confirming he will miss the clash.

It means Tabuai-Fidow is now almost certain to return for a trip to play the Parramatta Eels in Round 8, with matches against the Newcastle Knights, Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers to follow in what is an incredibly important stretch of the season for Payten's side.

Drinkwater will remain in the number one jumper for the clash with the Titans, with Griffin Neame also set to make his return from the interchange bench in the only change for the Cowboys as Connelly Lemuelu drops out.

The Cowboys aren't the only team with injury problems, with Titans' coach Justin Holbrook confirming on Thursday that there is a cloud hanging over outside back duo Phillip Sami and Brian Kelly - although both are set to make the trip to Townsville when the team fly north on Wednesday and could play.

The Cowboys have won three from six and sit in seventh place on the table, while the Titans have won just two of their first six to sit outside the top eight.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30pm (AEST) on Saturday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, with teams to be cut to 19 on Friday evening.