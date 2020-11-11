Despite a horrible year that saw the club collect the wooden spoon, a report from Fox Sports chief league reporter James Hooper has suggested that Brisbane has yet to reach their rock bottom.

With the NRL last month releasing a list of every player’s contracts, it was revealed that a trio of high priced Broncos had ‘player options’ in their favour.

According to Hooper, this means that the three players in question hold the upper hand in future negotiations, as they can decide whether they remain on guaranteed money at Red Hill or not.

Hooper’s hypothesis holds water due to the big money option extensions signed by current Broncos Anthony Milford and Jack Bird.

Although Bird will join the Dragons in 2022 and Milford is set to be paid $1 million from the club next season, Hooper claims it is the three impending contract options of Matt Lodge, Jake Turpin and Kotoni Staggs that look set to cripple the competition’s bottom side.

As reported by the veteran journalist, Lodge is contracted to the club until the cessation of the 2024 season, with the final two seasons (2023-24) acting as the player option.

The length of Turpin’s option remains the same, with the hooker’s contract already completed, but with an option for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

After spending much of the season in the headlines for the wrong reasons, Staggs also has a player option for the 2022 season.

The chequered trio are managed by the equally controversial player agent Isaac Moses, who also supervised the exit of former club coach Anthony Seibold.

Moses has previously come under fire from rival agents due to his seemingly close relationship with Broncos head of football Peter Nolan.

Moses is also sweating on the verdict of an NRL Appeals Committee tribunal hearing that could see him de-registered as a player agent.