Round 22 produced a series of incredible highlights, some unfortunate lows and one massive talking point.

The Titans continue their incredible run towards the most of unlikely finals births, while south Queensland rivals the Broncos look set for an early Bali trip.

With a touch of excitement in my voice, here are 20 thoughts from a crazy Round 22 of NRL action.

1. Earlier this week I wrote a really divisive piece, seemingly, about Tigers fans not being refereed any differently to the rest of the NRL. I strongly maintain this. I could cherry pick decisions from each and every game to create a case for each team being victim. Sometimes in the same game.

2. That is not to defend officials. Right now, the level of officiating is at a dangerous spot. I maintain both Graham Annesley and Jarrod Maxwell both need to made accountable, a replaced at the end of the season. That said, until we implement the same official in the Bunker in every game of a round, this is going to happen.

3. I am a vocal supported of Suburban ground games. This past weekend sure made a good case for that argument. A packed Belmore provided some incredible scenes, a sold out HBF Park in Perth, and a series of sellouts across the round prove that rugby league popularity is at an all time high.

4. Corey Horsburgh and his management have shown some big stones in publicly requesting a release from the Raiders. I have a top five destinations in the works. This is a former Origin middle looking for a new side, yet it was tough to name five sides. At 26 years of age, Big Red has time to revive his career.

5. The Broncos issues ran way deeper than just missing finals in 2024. I can't see a way they don't missfinals this year just quietly. Kevin Walters is under massive pressure, on and off the field. Injuries to Payne Haas and Ezra Mam just provide excuses for a horror season. They watched two superstars leave, without replacements ready. Watch this space.

6. Newcastle rode an unparalleled run of individual form by Kalyn Ponga in 2023 to an unlikely finals birth. That was never going to be repeatable. The Knights have gone with numerous halves pairings this season, none of which have provided any sustained success. The current clear-out surely needs to to find a long-term halfback.

7. Speaking of Ponga, he copped the two worst decisions of the weekend. How Ponga's clock being cleaned didn't lead to a sin bin is beyond explanation. How he was penalised for tackling Tago across the chest, is even worse. The referees reacted to a big tackle. Horror scenes that will be overshadowed by the Olam incident.

8. The Sharks were pretty average in defeating the Bunnies on Saturday night but there was one, undeniable highlight; Kayal Iro. The form of the rookie turn left sided weapon is something that should excite fans in the Shire. 214 run metres, 91 post contact metres, a try and two try assists are a brilliant way to celebrate a recent two-year extension.

9. For those fans new to the NRLW product, tune into any Titans game and look out for Jaime Chapman. She is the most exciting player in the competition. The words "cheat code" are two I often use. I may have to upgrade those following her hattrick this past weekend.

10. Stephen Crichton is going to win every award that he is eligible to win. Centre of the year, captain of the year. If there was a signing of the year, he'd win that too. There is no coincidence, at all, that the Dogs have finally come good the second Crichton arrived in blue and white.

11. Although there are a mountain of refereeing errors to draw from each and every week, major accounts calling for chaos over clearly incorrect decisions is tiring. Izack Tago and Sam Stonestreet clearly lost the ball in the process of scoring, yet major accounts have asked if both sides were "robbed"? The answer is clearly, no!

12. A huge shoutout to young Tyrell Sloan who was dropped to NSW Cup last week only to return and turn into a massive game in Melbourne. That is exactly how every coach would hope to see their young player react.

13. The Titans have been almost flawless in the past five weeks. An out of sorts 'effort' lead to a big loss to Manly, but otherwise Des Hasler's men are absolutely humming. Keano Kini is one of the most exciting players in the competition. Jojo Fifita and Alofiana Khan-Pereira are the form wing combination in the game right now. As a Sharks fan, I'm fearful of Friday evening. As a rugby league fan, I cannot wait.

14. Remember when Sam Walker was playing NSW Cup and had been written off as 'too small'? Seems like a world ago now. The 22 year-old is suddenly looking like an absolute superstar and has jumped all the other options in terms of the long-term QLD number seven.

15. Parramatta's performance on Friday night will be equal parts entertaining and frustrating to fans of the club. They absolutely blew the Warriors off the park, in New Zealand no less. I have no idea what has gone wrong for the blue and golds this year. Especially after seeing that 80 minute, highlight reel.

16. Good on Stefano Utoikamanu for sorting his future. He has turned a below par season at the competition's worst team into a spot in the front row for the Melbourne Storm moving forward. The optics aren't good, he's left a bad situation for greener pastures, but I doubt he'll care come Finals time or when he's running out for the Blues.

17. I wouldn't blame the Bunnies if they put Cody Walker on ice for the rest of the season. There is nothing to gain in 2024. It's all about getting healthy for Wayne Bennett and 2025 now. It may not be fun for fans of the Bunnies, but the rest of this season doesn't matter, at all.

18. The Storm endured a horror loss on Saturday evening but I see it as nothing more than a blip. Cameron Munster is a few games back from a long-term injury and they were caught off guard by a desperate side. They'll be fine.

19. Not the best start to the Jason Ryles era at the Eels, with the club's brightest young star confirming his exit. The Eels have only themselves to blame having handed a rookie a get out clause. Charlie Guymer has supposedly had his request to leave shot down but the fact he felt he needed to leave the club should set off alarm bells.

20. I cannot believe it hasn't been announced yet, but Perth simply must be the next side into the competition. There is a real appetite for the game over there. There is a world class stadium awaiting, one that was sold out this Friday night. It is not a discussion. It has never been a discussion. It is Perth!