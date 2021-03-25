In an effort to ward off the advances of the Brisbane Broncos, the Melbourne Storm have reportedly tabled a deal to Craig Bellamy that would keep the three-time Premiership coach in Victoria until the end of 2027.

In the exclusive report from The Courier Mail‘s Peter Badel, it was revealed that the six-year extension would see Bellamy finish as head coach at the end of 2022 before moving into a role of his choosing with the club for another five seasons.

The Storm’s offer is the latest move in the contractual ‘tug of war’, after the Broncos contacted Bellamy in August of last year.

According to Badel, the deal tabled to the 61-year-old was said to match the Red Hill franchise’s offer to lead their cultural rebuild over the next decade.

Despite his side facing Penrith this Thursday night in a rematch of the 2020 Grand Final, Bellamy was said to have spoken with key stakeholders on Tuesday.

Although both Cronulla and Brisbane have expressed a fervent interest in prizing Bellamy away from the Storm, Badel reported earlier this month that Broncos Chairman Paul Morris has not heard from Bellamy for several months – a silence the Queensland journalist believes is likely to see the former Raider remain in Melbourne.

In the face of claims that Bellamy would call time on his 18-year coaching career at the completion of this season, Storm football operations chief Frank Ponissi expressed his desire for the New South Welshman to continue.

“I’ve been with Craig for 14 seasons and he is coaching as well as I’ve ever seen him coach,” Ponissi said.

“I hope he continues coaching. He might go into a coaching director’s role, but I’d like to see him going on as head coach next year.”

With the aforementioned trio of deals in front of Bellamy, Ponissi explained that there would be no hard feelings if his long-term coach sought a post elsewhere.

“Whilst I don’t see him leaving, it was like with Cameron Smith, I wouldn’t begrudge Craig if he wanted another challenge after what he has done for this club for 19 seasons,” he said.

Although Ponissi and the Storm’s latest advance is seen to be Bellamy’s preferred option in the eyes of Badel, the reigning Premiership coach is still yet to formally reject the Sharks’ and Broncos’ advances.

Bellamy and the Storm are set to face Penrith at BlueBet Stadium this Thursday night.