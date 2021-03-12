Axed Dragons youngster Tristan Sailor has requested the conditions of his bail in relation to an alleged sexual assault incident be altered in order to continue playing rugby.

Sailor was charged with aggravated sexual assault after allegedly sedating a woman with Doxylamine last year, a report that the 22-year-old denies.

After being arrested and granted bail in October, Sailor has been prohibited from attending any licensed venue that distributes alcohol as well as reporting to Wollongong police three times a week and remaining under a curfew.

The former Dragons playmaker has since been competing in Oztag and local league rugby to keep his career alive after being cut from St George Illawarra following his arrest after just five NRL matches in the Red V.

The son of NRL great Wendell Sailor, Tristan is hoping to re-kindle his love for the game, requesting the conditions of his bail be altered in order to compete in an upcoming Oztag tournament in Coffs Harbour.

The request has since been withdrawn, with magistrate Brett Shields reaffirming the level of the bail conditions are in place for a reason.

“It’s a serious charge,” Shields said, per Fox Sports.

“These conditions were imposed by someone who thought they were appropriate.”

Sailor will have the opportunity to re-enter the application later this month.