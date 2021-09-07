Ashley Taylor will most likely be needing to find a new team to play for in 2022.

The Titans are yet to confirm whether Taylor will leave the club or be offered a new deal, but most reports suggest he will be on the way out. Being dropped for the final two games of the season, as well as the emergence of young guns Toby Sexton and Jayden Campbell, which could yet push AJ Brimson to the halves, are working against him.

Taylor has been earning a reported one million dollars per year, but has failed to live up to that hefty price tag.

Can Ash Taylor turn his career around at a new club?

The Gold Titians have snuck into the top-eight but it would appear unlikely Taylor will play in the finals, with Tyrone Peachey and Jamal Fogarty playing in the last fortnight.

Taylor has been very out of form, which has resulted in him being dropped a number of times from the first-grade team. He was only able to feature in 16 games this year.

ASHLEY TAYLOR

Halfback Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 155.8

Kick Metres

Now Taylor will have to take a considerable pay-cut to continue his NRL career. His talent will attract suitors, but his poor performances over a number of years will have clubs questioning his value. The one club that may look at the former prodigy could be the Parramatta Eels.

The Eels may look to move Dylan Brown on from the club, after reported interest from other NRL teams and a salary cap squeeze of their own. The opening at number six could give an opportunity for Taylor to move to Parramatta, even though the club haven't been publically linked with him.

The move may not come to a head if the Eels opt to go after a big physical five-eight to complement Mitchell Moses. The Parramatta program would suit Ash Taylor and would be a great place to rekindle his past ability.

We can forget how good Taylor was in his early years in the league. He was Rookie of the Year in 2016 and was lauded by the NRL pundits as the next big thing. His rookie form forced the Titans to put to him an expensive contract, as his currency in the NRL skyrocketed at the time.

Taylor's mix of speed and power is profound, as well as his kicking game. The key attributes of a good number six, he possesses. But he wasn't be able to master the mental side of the game. He lacks a consistency which has hurt his section status in first grade. He may need the right coach and playing group to help improve whats between his ears.

The sad part of the story is that he is much-loved by Titans coach Justin Holbrook.

He kept the struggling half in the starting team, even when his form didn't warrant it. He was loyal to Taylor and wanted to see him succeed. But in the end the now 26-year-old couldn't keep to his end of the bargain and was dropped on a few occasions. The Titans can say they really tried to get the best out of Ashley Taylor.

Taylor's management will now look to find a good fit for Taylor to re-invigorate his career. He could well take the one of the biggest pay cuts in NRL history to do it though.

He needs to start playing with freedom like he showed as a junior player. That schoolyard football mentality can help him play more on instinct rather than playing under the heavy weight of expectations. He could also experiment playing the hooker position, which suits his style of play and passing ability.

Ashley Taylor may be the biggest work in progress in the game. But if a team can help him get back to his best, It may be a master stroke to take a chance on the playmaker.