In what would be an era-defining move, the ARL is considering changing the eligibility rules in the State of Origin arena.

The surprising news comes after the newly-appointed Michael Maguire will be providing advice on an overhaul of the State of Origin eligibility rules.

As reported by News Corp, ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce is hoping to put together a plan early in 2024 that will introduce a new set of rules for the 2024 State of Origin series.

One of these rules is in regard to whether Origin should open to all layers who meet the state guidelines but have already pledged their allegiance to tier-one nations England and New Zealand.

For example, Victory Radley (England) and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand) would be able to represent New South Wales, and Ronaldo Mulitalo and Brandon Smith (New Zealand) could represent Queensland.

This isn't the first time this issue has come to light. Constantly discussed for years, it was previously known that ARL Commission Chairman Peter V'landys and Pearce talked about the issue. However, they wanted to keep in mind that the Origin concept wasn't diluted.

While some players and critics may be fans of the NRL changing the eligibility, Queensland Origin legend Brent Tate admitted he is horrified at the idea of the prospect being introduced.

Tate believes that if the rule was to change he would no longer watch State of Origin if it's open to all players.

“I'd be horrified to think they'd do something like that,” Tate told SENQ Breakfast.

“It's the greatest concept, living in Queensland or NSW and having passion for the jersey.

“If they did that, I wouldn't watch, it's not what it's about, it's not what the fabric of State of Origin was born about.

“If they did that and opened it up, it completely changes the concept of State of Origin, for me they're really dicing with danger there.

“It's the greatest duel in the crown of rugby league, there's an old saying, if it ain't broke don't fix it, leave it alone.”