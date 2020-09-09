Anthony Seibold has filed an official complaint with police in an effort to bring rumour mongers to justice.

The former Broncos head coach involved police on Monday with the hopes of identifying the source of the scandalous material.

The police, along with the NRL’s integrity unit, are said to be in possession of a report produced by cybercrime experts and will continue to interview Seibold further.

Adrian Proszenko of The Sydney Morning Herald suggests that this report has identified three social media accounts of interest. The person behind one has yet to be identified, whilst another has links to high profile names in the game.

With the matter in the hand of law enforcement officers, a secondary investigation will not be undertaken by the game’s integrity unit. However, they will have the ability to hand out sanctions if any registered participants created and sent any of the material in question.

Should the matter be heard in a court of law, the names of the rumour mongers will not be suppressed.

Seibold’s lawyer, Dave Garratt had little to say on the matter.

“Given it’s a police matter, I’m not in a position to comment.”

Despite having three years left remaining on his contract with the Broncos, Seibold was shown the door last month after a payout was negotiated.

The Broncos are desperately close to ‘winning’ the first wooden spoon in club history.

The club has a pair of names in line to fill the vacated hot seat in Kevin Walters and Paul Green.

When quizzed on the matter, Brisbane director and club great Darren Lockyer had this to say.

“Whoever the new coach is might have a different date in mind for when pre-season starts but it was always pencilled in for November 13, so working backwards you would want to give the new coach a month to plan what pre-season looks like.”